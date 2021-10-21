Roma auction makes $6.8m for a beef support act

A well known Queensland beef producer has successfully offloaded a property at auction for $6.8 million.



Andrew Bassingthwaighte had used the Condamine property Number Four (1518 hectares or 3751 acres) to support his extensive feedlot business through the growing of oats and sorghum.



Peter Dowling from Dowling Livestock and Property auctioned the property in Roma on behalf of the Bassingthwaighte's last week.

At that sale price, the Darling Downs land made $4480ha ($1813ac).



Number Four, located 75km west of Condamine or 80km from Roma, is developed brigalow, belah scrub country with a centrally located artesian bore.



It is fenced in nine main paddocks and two holding paddocks.

Alastair and Andrew Bassingthwaighte at Yarrawonga, Wallumbilla.

About 982ha of the farm is utilised for grazing oats and forage sorghum.

The Bassingthwaighte's has used the property for backgrounding to feedlot weights.

The farm featured all the cropping land plus portable cattle yards.

Mr Dowling said Number Four was ideally suited to grain growing or the backgrounding of cattle and is centrally located to the Darling Downs grain and feedlot/saleyard industry.



He said the sorghum cut 1500 tonnes for silage this year while the oats crop continued supporting the backgrounding operation.



"The buffel country is well established and still carrying a good body of grass."

