Pack the fly rod when checking your stock at Kimball

Head out in a high country morning to check out your stock, but make sure to pack the fly rod.



Highly regarded Tumut district grazing property Kimball, marketed as a "productive powerhouse" is for sale for only the third time in its history.



Aside from its fertile river flats, agents have taken care to point out its fame as a trout fishing destination, enjoying four kilometres of Tumut River frontage.

Kimball's 363 hectares (896 acres) are going for auction in Sydney on November 30.



David Nolan from Webster Nolan Real Estate says the sale price is expected to range from $9-12 million.



Owners Tony and Bill Barton have operated Kimball since 2003 after buying the place from the Evershed family, who had owned Kimball since settlement.

The Barton family operates the lamb processing company Gundagai Meat Processors.



Kimball is five minutes from Tumut and 15 minutes from Gundagai.



Those river flats and elevated grazing country are described as ideal for cattle, prime lambs and fodder cropping.

The Barton's have been running a self replacing flock of prime line composite ewes which are joined in June.

Equally suited to cattle the property could carry 350-400 breeders.

These highly fertile and versatile alluvial river flats and elevated grazing country has a reticulated livestock water system, dams, lagoons and, of course, the Tumut River.

The entire property was fertilised with superphosphate at the rate of 125kg per ha this year.

Aside from this high country's 800mm average rainfall, it has access to a 105 megalitre irrigation licence, which the current owners have sold annually by temporary transfer.



The property features a 3-4 bedroom solid brick homestead plus a two bedroom brick cottage.

The main homestead is on an elevated site to enjoy the commanding views and has a new roof.

Kimball also has steel cattle and sheep yards, a machinery shed, shearing shed and silo.



Productivity, fertile soils, water security and location are a few of Kimball's many features.

The auction will be held on Tuesday, November 30 via auctionWorks in Sydney from 10.30am.

For more information contact David Nolan from Webster Nolan Real Estate on 0447 278236.

