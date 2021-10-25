Oh the serenity at your private beach, clothes optional

You know the selling agent is excited about the privacy of a client's property when they suggest a nudist colony as a possible sideline.



Serenity Waters offers a kilometre of frontage to Lake Alexandrina in South Australia's Coorong with some amazing entertainment features, where you can keep your clothes on.

Set on two titles across 61 hectares (151 acres) the property offers the private beach in a tranquil setting.

Agents are inviting offers over $1.2 million.

Elders Real Estate agent Sylvia Jemson-Ledger reckons there's even room for your own airfield on this secluded place.



"Ready for the renovator in you, this would make a perfect nature park, café tea rooms, medium density caravan park, nudist colony with council approval," the agent suggests.

"Properties with this much character and potential do not enter the market place very often. A rare find."



She said the four bedroom home has been designed with entertainment in mind.



It has three living areas, an indoor heated swimming pool, spa and sauna and outdoor entertaining area.



It offers panoramic views over the lake from all living areas.



It also has a self-contained teenage retreat/granny flat, workshop, theatre and cattle yards.



The property has about 100,000 litres of rain water, and also has access to the lake water with three-phase power and 40 solar panels.



The property has been fenced into four paddocks.



Serenity Waters is 20 minutes to Strathalbyn or an hour from Adelaide.



For more information contact the Elders agent Sylvia Jemson-Ledger at Victor Harbour on 0487 301390.



