Private reservoir supplies Banool's fertile pastures

Two large Western District grazing properties are on the market.



The Banool land takes in 1304 hectares (3223 acres) in the heart of the Dundas Tablelands, 47 kilometres north west of Hamilton.



Banool enjoys an average rainfall of 643mm, and currently runs a self-replacing sheep and cattle enterprise of around 20,000 DSE plus.



Along with a historical cropping program, it provides prospective buyers with a genuine mixed farming opportunity.



A highly productive, turnkey operation, long term whole farm planning underpins highly fertile diverse perennial pastures, a drought and fool proof reticulated stock water system.



Additionally, outstanding internal subdivision is fenced into 46 paddocks, the majority linked by extensive laneways.



Additionally, a key feature of the farm is its private reservoir, providing a permanent fresh water supply for both fish and bird life, along with a reliable source of stock water.



Set in a park-like garden, the uniquely designed mid-century homestead (c1956) offers four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a range of reception rooms including sunlit central atrium, dining and sitting room.



Additional accommodation is provided by two occupied homes suitable for staff or farm stay purposes.



Farming improvements include new multipurpose machinery / hayshed (45mx18m), 4-stand GI woolshed and yards, steel cattle yards, and significant on farm grain/fertiliser storage capacity through nine silos.



The properties for sale include Banool 783ha (1935ac) and Banool North 521ha (1288ac).



Expressions of interest close on November 17.



For more information contact Nick Adamson 0418 571589 or Andrew Dufty 0419 842929 from agents Charles Stewart.



