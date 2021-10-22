Wear it like Beckham

Former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham has collaborated with The Woolmark Company to launch her brand's first end-to-end traceable collection of knitwear.



The range is a vibrant 34-piece capsule range which landed on shop floors in London this week.

Already a champion of identifiable, sustainable sourcing with her beauty products launching as clean formulations and eco-conscious packaging, Ms Beckhams's collection is fully traceable from farm to shop.

The 100 per cent natural, renewable and biodegradable non-mulesed Australian Merino wool used is fully traceable to just five Aussie woolgrowers.

Each piece has been made in Woolmark-certified factories using sustainable plant-based dyeing methods.

The packaging and labelling use recycled poly labels and biodegradable Polybags



Mr Beckham has a long-standing relationship with The Woolmark Company having been a judge at the International Woolmark Prize for three years in 2012/13, 2014/15, and 2016/17.

A curated edit of 'Victoria Beckham x The Woolmark Company' Merino wool knitwear pieces include a select assortment for adults and children's wear comprising of polo and crewneck sweaters, V-neck cardigans plus gift sets of scarves and headwear.



Ms Beckham said the designs have been created with sustainability at the core.



"The environmental impact has been considered throughout the design process, from sourcing materials to the development, manufacturing, production and packaging of each piece," Beckham's brand spokesperson said.



"The colour palette has been achieved using a unique plant-based natural dye process - the only technology certified by The Woolmark Company in the world."



Despite there being no chemicals involved, the dye creates incredibly vibrant shades through the use of alternative ingredients such as flowers, leaves and berries.

While the relationship with Australia's wool industry and Ms Beckham took eight years to result in a collection, The Woolmark Company has made other relationships flourish including Zegna, MaxMara, Jacquemus and developing an 100pc traceable collection with Australian brand Albus Lumen.



