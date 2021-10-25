AWI announces more funding to breed out flystrike

AWI is spending an extra $950,000 on initiatives regarding breeding resistance to flystrike.

Australian Wool Innovation has announced a $950,000 boost to initiatives aimed at breeding out flystrike.



The money will go towards two new research position to advance flystrike genomics work, as well as a new series of extension workshops on breeding for natural flystrike resistance.



The announcement takes AWI's investment in breeding for flystrike resistance related RD&E projects since 2005 to $9.9 million.



It comes after AWI's August announcement of an extra $650,000 to fast-track work to develop a flystrike vaccine.



AWI chairman Jock Laurie said flystrike remains one of the biggest challenges for Australian woolgrowers.



"The breeding of more profitable naturally resistant sheep to flystrike is a core research project for AWI and we are putting more money into it," he said.



"As the industry's Wool2030 strategy highlighted, growers want to have confidence and tools to manage flystrike without mulesing.



"Evidence of increasing blowfly resistance to chemicals and the shortage in shearers are extra reasons why AWI will speed up this work."



The new Breeding for Flystrike Resistance workshop will take the form of in-person workshops and draw on existing information, including from AWI's Breeding for Breech Flystrike Resistance flocks, the Merino Lifetime Productivity (MLP) Project and MERINOSELECT.



An AWI spokesman said they expected at least 20 workshops would be held in the first year, with locations subject to grower demand.



The new workshop builds on SimpliFly workshops currently being piloted by AWI, which were delayed by COVID-19 but will now see the first two held in NSW from late October.



Another four workshops will be held in Tasmania, SA and WA early next year.

The one-day SimpliFly workshop introduces the concept of breeding for flystrike resistance as part of a holistic whole of farm plan.



SimpliFly participants will explore short- and long-term flystrike management tools and strategies, including breeding and work through practical activities that enable them to combine these strategies and tools on their own property according to a customised annual plan.



Learnings from the SimpliFly pilots will be used to help develop the Breeding for Flystrike Resistance workshops, which are expected to be piloted from mid-2022.



AWI will also look to further genomic research and development to genomically enhance traits regarding lower wrinkle, dags, urine stain and cover, to create a stand-alone Breech Strike ASBV and provide genomic tools to assist wool growers that are not part of the ASBV system.



Two new post-doctoral positions will help enhance that genomic flystrike resistance work, with recruitment now underway for the researchers, who will work on the Merino Lifetime Productivity Project and a range of further refinements to merino genetic benchmarking technology



An AWI spokesman said the collection of more data and further research and development is required before a possible date can be determined for the release of a Breech Strike ASBV.



"The next step is to have single step analysis for existing indirect breech traits of breech wrinkle, dags, urine stain and breech wool cover," he said.

