AgriFutures continues to shine a spotlight on Australia's rural women

For the past few years, I have had the enormous privilege of being involved in the selection panel for the AgriFutures Rural Women's Award.



This means I have had the honor to meet, hear from and learn about the ideas these exceptional women have.



It is an inspiring process, and it energises me for the rest of the year.

Hot on the heels of the United Nations International Day of Rural Women and the announcement of the AgriFutures Rural Women's Award national winner and national runner-up, it is incredibly reassuring to know that the future of our industry is in safe hands.



The passion and energy of these women, and particularly the group of 2020 AgriFutures Rural Women's Award finalists with a focus on community-building, is motivating.

It is these new leaders that will drive the future of Australia's rural industries.



The good news is that among the passionate, resilient and determined women - as in the case of our 2020 AgriFutures Rural Women's Award national winner Cara Peek - we are seeing more representation from influential indigenous female leaders.

Ms Peek, a proud Yawuru/Bunuba women, runs Saltwater Country.



This is an indigenous-led, not-for-profit that uses rodeo sports and country music events to re-engage at-risk indigenous youth with their rich pastoral history.

It started off by piloting riding clinics and expanded to have the Saltwater Stories program, which involves a range of creative industries.

Currently based in Broome, Western Australia, Saltwater Country hope to expand the program out to remote communities as well.

Saltwater Country has also created a partnership with Deloitte, which helps with financial modelling, business planning and financial literacy training in the Kimberley.

Ms Peek's passion for improving the lives of others has been central to driving hope and lasting change in this region.

The latest Census data highlights the genuine and extensive contribution we know rural women make to our sector.

In the 21 years that the AgriFutures Rural Women's Award program has been going, we have seen careers in rural industries beyond traditional farming to varied professions including marketing, research, communications, engineering, agtech, finance, food innovation and more.

And it is encouraging to note that among students studying agricultural courses at university, women are now in the majority - at 55 per cent - and they are leading the way when it comes to introducing new technology and innovation to the industry.

That is why supporting rural women to develop their leadership skills, experience and confidence is one of AgriFutures Australia's core activities.



We know it is a vital way that we can help drive the future prosperity of our rural industries and regional communities.

One thing I hear consistently from our AgriFutures Rural Women's Award Alumni is how their involvement in the program has given them a platform and transformed their lives in the process.



We will continue to keep shining a spotlight on Australia's rural women and bringing them opportunities and experiences that will allow them to be a conduit to a sustainable and prosperous future for our sector.

The story AgriFutures continues to shine a spotlight on Australia's rural women first appeared on Stock & Land.