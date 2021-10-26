Allora Downs delivers | Video

PRODUCTIVE Darling Downs property Allora Downs offers good water, quality basalt soils and an excellent location.

Located five minutes from Allora, 40 minutes from Toowoomba, and 25 minutes from Warwick, the 84 hectare (208 acre) property has a frontage to the New England Highway

Allora Downs has about 67ha of cultivation including about 44ha of irrigation.

The country ranges from black soil flats to gently, contoured sloping chocolate soils.

The five span Reinke centre pivot can water 20ha in one circle.

There is a double frontage of Spring Creek and excellent pasture including paspalum, kikuyu and native grasses.

Allora Downs has a 67 megalitre irrigation licence with an 85 metre irrigation bore. The five span Reinke centre pivot can water 20ha in one circle. The three hydrants can cover an extra 23ha.

There is also a stock and domestic bore connected to an ex-dairy and four troughs.

The property is divided into six paddocks with a laneway.

Improvements include a lowest, four bedroom timber home with a large entertaining deck. The home is set in an established garden with an above ground pool. There is also a double Colorbond garage.

Other infrastructure includes a 27x11m machinery shed with a concrete floor, a former dairy, dome sheds, five shipping containers, storage shed, and a 50 tonne silo.

The steel cattle yards have a loading race and crush.

Allora Downs will be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Toowoomba on November 17.

Contact James Croft, 0429 318 646, or Angus Corke, 0427 288 455, Ray White Rural, Pittsworth.

