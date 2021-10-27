Smaller scale olive producers storm 2021 Aussie olive awards

A FIRST time entrant has scooped a bundle of the top awards in this year's Australian International Olive Awards (AIOA).

Among its swag of medals, Leisal Rose Farm, Boorowa, New South Wales won the Best Extra Virgin Olive Oil in Show - Boutique Volume at the awards.



The twin award for Best Extra Virgin Olive Oil in Show - Commercial Volume went to South Australia's Elisi Grove, also a small producer on the commercial scale and a trophy winner in previous years.

The winners were announced at a virtual presentation on Friday, October 15, the second year in a row the awards have gone online.



The Australian Olive Association-run competition opened to international entries in 2017. The international involvement has continued to grow with this year's entries judged by panels in Spain, Italy, New Zealand, Tunisia, China and across Australia.



Event convenor and chief steward Trudie Michels said this year's results reflect both the sensational 2021 harvest across Australia and continuing improvement by the industry.

"The AOA's ongoing program of extension activities provides workshops, webinars, field days and a repository of reference resources, covering all the crucial elements of production quality from the tree to the finished product," Ms Michels said.

"People are taking it in, and utilising the information, and that's showing in their oils and olives - right across the industry.

"This year the top awards reflect a real cross-section of business sizes, and many people new to the industry or who haven't entered before. A number had also entered previously but not won champion awards before.

"Whereas previously we used to see the big guns dominating the trophy scene, smaller producers are increasingly making their mark on competitions, and have certainly done so at this year's Australian International.

"Some of them are tiny, in fact - they make just 300 litres of oil, or 20 kilos of table olives - and it's really hands-on production."

AOA chief executive officer Michael Southan said the results were more proof the Australian olive industry had really come into its own in terms of quality production.

"We're growing great fruit, processing it with care, putting attention and expertise into incredible oils and table olives, and then ensuring the end products are treated with that same level of TLC," he said.

"It gives consumers the confidence that, if the EVOO, flavoured olive oils and olives they buy are Australian, they're going to be very, very good."

Small producers shine

LEISAL Rose's extra virgin olive oil (EVOO) topped the judges' scores with a rare 96/100, taking gold and a clean sweep across the trophy categories: Champion Mild EVOO, Champion New South Wales EVOO, Champion Australian EVOO, Best Southern Hemisphere EVOO and Best EVOO of Show - Boutique Volume.

Elisi Grove's Kalamata EVOO was awarded an equally impressive score of 95 by the judges, earning a gold medal and the trophies for Champion Greek Varietal EVOO, Champion South Australian EVOO and Best EVOO of Show - Commercial Volume.

Also taking major awards were Victorian producers Olive Twist, which won gold, Champion Agrumato Olive Oil and Best Flavoured Olive Oil of Show for its 95-pointed Lime Agrumato; and Saluté Oliva, awarded 92, gold and the trophies for Champion Dried Olive, Champion Australian Table Olive and Best Table Olive of Show for its unique semi dried olives.

Spanish producer Goya En Espaa led the field among international entrants in both oil and table olive categories, taking the Best EVOO Northern Hemisphere award for its Goya Unico Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Best Table Olive Northern Hemisphere for its Manzanilla Stuffed with Minced Smoked Salmon.

Greek producer G-Team was also among the major winners, taking the trophy for Champion EVOO - Highest Phenolic Content for its Hypereleon Ultra Gold. A new award for 2021, this category reflects the increasing global recognition of olive polyphenols for preventative health and treatment.

Full results are also available at: www.internationaloliveawardsaustralia.com.au.

RESULTS

BEST OF SHOW

Best Extra Virgin Olive Oil of Show Boutique Volume : Leisal Rose Farm Extra Virgin Olive Oil

: Leisal Rose Farm Extra Virgin Olive Oil Best Extra Virgin Olive Oil of Show Commercial Volume: Rio Vista Olives Elisi Grove Kalamata

Rio Vista Olives Elisi Grove Kalamata Best Flavoured Olive Oil of Show: Olive Twist Lime Agrumato

Olive Twist Lime Agrumato Best Table Olive of Show: Saluté Oliva Semi Dried Olives

BEST OF SOUTHERN HEMISPHERE

Best Extra Virgin Olive Oil Southern Hemisphere: Leisal Rose Farm Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Leisal Rose Farm Extra Virgin Olive Oil Best Table Olive Southern Hemisphere: Saluté Oliva Semi Dried Olives

BEST OF NORTHERN HEMISPHERE

Best Extra Virgin Olive Oil Northern Hemisphere : GOYA EN ESPAA S.A.U, Goya Unico Extra Virgin Olive Oil

: GOYA EN ESPAA S.A.U, Goya Unico Extra Virgin Olive Oil Best Table Olive Northern Hemisphere: GOYA EN ESPAA S.A.U, Goya Manzanillo Stuffed with Salmon Paste

BEST OF AUSTRALIAN CHAMPIONS

Best Australian Table Olive: Saluté Oliva Semi Dried Olives

Saluté Oliva Semi Dried Olives Best Australian Extra Virgin Olive Oil: Leisal Rose Farm Extra Virgin Olive Oil

PHENOLIC CONTENT CHAMPION

Highest Phenolic Content: G-Team Hypereleon Ultra Gold

BEST OF STATE CHAMPIONS

Best ACT Extra Virgin Olive Oil: Homeleigh Grove Family Harvest

Homeleigh Grove Family Harvest Best New South Wales Extra Virgin Olive Oil: Leisal Rose Farm Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Leisal Rose Farm Extra Virgin Olive Oil Best South Australian Extra Virgin Olive Oil: Olive Oil Packaging Service - Rio Vista Olives Elisi Grove Kalamata

Olive Oil Packaging Service - Rio Vista Olives Elisi Grove Kalamata Best Tasmanian Extra Virgin Olive Oil: Rochford Hall Koroneiki

Rochford Hall Koroneiki Best Victorian Extra Virgin Olive Oil: Manna Hill Estate Frantoio

Manna Hill Estate Frantoio Best Western Australian Extra Virgin Olive Oil: Tarralea Grove Barouni

CHAMPIONS AND RESERVE CHAMPIONS EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL BY CLASS



Champion Mild Extra Virgin Olive Oil: Leisal Rose Farm Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

Reserve Champion - Tawarri Grove Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Leisal Rose Farm Extra Virgin Olive Oil. Reserve Champion - Tawarri Grove Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Champion Medium Extra Virgin Olive Oil: Rochford Hall Koroneiki Extra Virgin Olive Oil Reserve Champion: Manna Hill Estate Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Rochford Hall Koroneiki Extra Virgin Olive Oil Reserve Champion: Manna Hill Estate Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Champion Robust Extra Virgin Olive Oil: Throon P/L Michael's Olives Jumble Frantoio Reserve Champion: Wollundry Grove Olives Distinctive Flavour

Throon P/L Michael's Olives Jumble Frantoio Reserve Champion: Wollundry Grove Olives Distinctive Flavour

Champion Non-Packaged (Bulk) Extra Virgin Olive Oil - Nasmin Pty Ltd, Nasmin FS-17 Reserve Champion: Oasis Olives Arbosana

- Nasmin Pty Ltd, Nasmin FS-17 Reserve Champion: Oasis Olives Arbosana

Champion Italian Varietal Extra Virgin Olive Oil: Throon P/L Michael's Olives Jumble Frantoio Reserve Champion: Cobram Estate Ultra Premium Coratina

Throon P/L Michael's Olives Jumble Frantoio Reserve Champion: Cobram Estate Ultra Premium Coratina

Champion Greek Varietal Extra Virgin Olive Oil: Rio Vista Olives Elisi Grove Kalamata Reserve Champion: The House On The Hill Olive Grove Koroneiki -K1

Rio Vista Olives Elisi Grove Kalamata Reserve Champion: The House On The Hill Olive Grove Koroneiki -K1

Champion Other Varietal Extra Virgin Olive Oil: Alto Olives Alto Vivdus Reserve Champion: Romley Estate Family Reserve

Alto Olives Alto Vivdus Reserve Champion: Romley Estate Family Reserve

CHAMPION AND RESERVE CHAMPION FLAVOURED OLIVE OIL BY CLASS



Champion Flavoured and or Infused Olive Oil: Homeleigh Grove Lemon Myrtle Reserve Champion: Fedra Olive Grove Infused Extra Virgin Olive Oil - Lemon, Myrtle, Garlic & Thyme

Homeleigh Grove Lemon Myrtle Reserve Champion: Fedra Olive Grove Infused Extra Virgin Olive Oil - Lemon, Myrtle, Garlic & Thyme

Champion Agrumato Olive Oil: Olive Twist Lime Agrumato Reserve Champion: Rio Vista Olives Basil Pressed Olive Oil

Olive Twist Lime Agrumato Reserve Champion: Rio Vista Olives Basil Pressed Olive Oil

CHAMPION AND RESERVE CHAMPION TABLE OLIVES BY CLASS



Champion Table Olives - Class 11 Green Olives: GOYA EN ESPAA S.A.U Manzanilla Whole Green Olives Reserve champion: Not awarded

GOYA EN ESPAA S.A.U Manzanilla Whole Green Olives Reserve champion: Not awarded

Champion Table Olives - Class 12 Medley of Olives: Ag-IQ Australia Olive 1 More Medley Reserve champion: Not awarded

Ag-IQ Australia Olive 1 More Medley Reserve champion: Not awarded

Champion Table Olives - Class 13 Olives Turning Colour & Black Olives: Not awarded

Champion Table Olives - Class 14 Kalamata Olives: Arkwright Estate Traditional Kalamata Reserve Champion: Australian Olive Company Premium Kalamata Table Olives

Arkwright Estate Traditional Kalamata Reserve Champion: Australian Olive Company Premium Kalamata Table Olives

Champion Table Olives - Class 15 Wild Olives: Not awarded

Champion Table Olives - Class 16 Dried Olives: Saluté Oliva Semi Dried Olives Reserve Champion: None awarded

Saluté Oliva Semi Dried Olives Reserve Champion: None awarded

Champion Table Olives - Class 17 Stuffed Olives: GOYA EN ESPAA S.A.U, Goya Manzanillo Stuffed with Salmon Paste Reserve Champion: GOYA EN ESPAA S.A.U, Goya Manzanillo Stuffed with Tuna Paste

GOYA EN ESPAA S.A.U, Goya Manzanillo Stuffed with Salmon Paste Reserve Champion: GOYA EN ESPAA S.A.U, Goya Manzanillo Stuffed with Tuna Paste

Champion Table Olives - Class 18 Specialty Olives: Bruny Island Olives Barnea Whole Olives Reserve Champion: Australian Olive Company Premium Gourmet Mix Table Olives

Bruny Island Olives Barnea Whole Olives Reserve Champion: Australian Olive Company Premium Gourmet Mix Table Olives

