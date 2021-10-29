Lots of hurdles to overcome after mixed season

The South Stirlings farm suffered terrible washout from the rain back in mid-June.

THIS season has been a mixed year for South Stirlings farmer Mal Thomson.

Suffering from floods back in June of this year, only 20 to 25 per cent of the canola crops he planted are looking really good.

Starting with 1100 hectares, Mr Thomson is looking at harvesting only 750ha to 800ha, half of which he is expecting not to be up to scratch.

Last year he averaged 2.8 tonnes to 3t per hectare, where as this year he will be lucky to get 1t/ha.

But the greatest hurdle may still lay ahead with much of the farm still waterlogged.

Mr Thomson is unsure of how the trucks will get the grain off the farm.

"We have laneways which the trucks usually use, but they are still underwater," Mr Thomson said.

"The trucks are going to have to cut through paddocks but the paddocks are a bit damp, so I can visualise a lot of bogged trucks over harvest."

The farms laneways usually used for transporting grain off the farm are still under water months on.

One silver lining of the year is the barley.

"The barley handled the rain extremely well actually, there is a little bit of ryegrass coming through in some wet areas, but what didn't go underwater has filled beautifully.

"We've had probably the softest finish you can imagine and in a normal year you'd be so excited about the finish but this year we haven't even paid much attention to it.

"We've just had rain, it's still been raining, we've been getting five to eight millimetres every week and no real hot days, so it's been quite nice on the finish and the barley loved it."

Mr Thomson is on track to start harvest at the usual time, the start of November, but expects it to run longer due to some late planting that occurred in the old canola paddocks.

"This year there's no way, or I can't see, that we'd finish before Christmas," he said.

"We're only just tilling out, we've got crops that are very young that were only put into what was canola, that we sprayed out, we put wheat and barley in and they are miles away."

When it comes to livestock it's a mixed bag, with Mr Thomson running out of sheep feed back in June, forcing them to handfeed for months.

The feed in the crop is only starting to get underway now.

"It did hurt them (the sheep) quite badly and our lambing percentage is down a bit," Mr Thomson said.

"The sheep are probably not in as good condition as I'd want them to be at this time of year, which is unusual because usually in a wet year you have so much feed you don't know what to do with.

"So the crops are crap and the sheep aren't good - then you add the canola price in and you think, god, it's the best year ever and it's just a big tease I suppose."

Although the year has been tough, Mr Thomson still has optimism in his voice, and can have a chuckle as to the state of his livestock and crop this year.

He is looking forward to a week's rest with family after Christmas and harvest and then the clean up begins to tidy the mess left from a very wet year.

A portion of the good canola crops gone to seed.

