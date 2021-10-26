AWGA's take on AWI board election

The Australian Woolgrowers Association is the latest wool industry body to weigh in on the candidates for the upcoming Australian Wool Innovation director election.

Australian Woolgrowers Association CEO Sam Stephens said he welcomed all candidates who have nominated for election to the AWI board.



"It's wonderful to see such a quality group of candidates who want to be part of the solution for our industry," he said.



"Part of that solution must be unity in the wool industry and a celebration of its diversity in practice.



"Each wool enterprise, and its production and market success, contributes to a more sustainable and profitable industry which benefits all of us.



"AWI has a strong role to play in this regard, through investment in world-class, grower-driven research, development and extension."



Mr Stephens said AWGA looks forward to being part of the conversation around improving the industry through strong consultative processes and regular engagement with growers.



"Unification and the best RD&E money can buy is now more important than ever," he said.



"Our industry faces constant threat from animal welfare groups who do their best to divide the industry, decry our processes and lead the global population towards the use of synthetic fibres."



"The new AWI board will have their work cut out in this regard and AWGA wishes them the very best as they guide our industry for the next two years."



