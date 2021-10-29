AFGRI Equipment opens Narrogin branch

WHILE AFGRI Equipment's high-profile, purpose-built Narrogin John Deere branch only opened last week, plans are already in place for it to employ more people.

AFGRI operations director Gollie Coetzee confirmed after the official opening ceremony in the new service bays on Thursday afternoon, the plan was to lift the number of people employed at the new branch well above the starting number of 20.

The company is already advertising for two sales people to work at Narrogin with knowledgeable well-known local sales manager Campbell Aiken and more positions are expected to follow.

"We have 20 employees at this time, but with the growth we foresee there will be between 30 and 35 employees within two years as we become more established and fill positions that are currently vacant," Mr Coetzee said.

He said recruiting skilled staff "is nearly impossible", so AFGRI planned to expand its training of school-leaver job seekers beyond its existing apprentice academy training future technicians.

AFGRI will take in 10 school leavers next year to train for the spare parts divisions across its now 19 branches, including Narrogin.

As well, Mr Coetzee said as part of a new collaboration with TAFE, AFGRI would be seeking school students next year prepared to undertake two years of full-time study with a third practical year in the workplace to train as wholegood salespeople - basically to learn how to sell tractors and agricultural implements.

The new 20,000 square-metre Narrogin branch, on Graham Road beside Great Southern Highway at the entrance to the industrial complex south of the town centre, is designed to consolidate and build on the previous two smaller AFGRI branches at Wagin and Pingelly which recently closed.

"Economy of scale will make a big difference to the services we can provide at Narrogin, because the two smaller branches couldn't accommodate the workshops and the parts departments or provide the level of service our customers require," Mr Coetzee said.

"We also discovered that most of our staff at those smaller centres lived in Narrogin anyway and drove 50 kilometres to work and 50 kilometres home again.

"From a customer's perspective there may be a bit of additional travel for some, but there will be no additional cost.

"Overall, I think it is to everybody's benefit that we have made this move (to a new, large single centre at Narrogin)."

Group service manager Charles van Loggerenberg (left), explains a technical point about the intake on a John Deere S780 combine harvester during a header school after the branch opening.

Mr Coetzee paid tribute to the Shire of Narrogin which he said had helped AFGRI find the site for its new branch.

"I just spoke to the shire president (Leigh Ballard) and it was five years ago that I first approached him (about establishing a Narrogin branch)," he said.

The branch opening was coupled with a header school, one of a series AFGRI has been holding for farmers to help them set up and optimise the performance of John Deere S-Series combine harvesters.

More than 40 farmers attended the official opening and took the opportunity to check out the new dealership and learn more about their John Deere combines from AFGRI technical adviser Riaan Ferreira and group service manager Charles van Loggerenberg who conducted the header school.

The opening was also a chance for new Narrogin branch manager Mathew Podgorny to introduce himself to local farmers.

"I've come to ag from the car, road transport and construction equipment industries," Mr Podgorny told farmers.

"I do have a trade, I'm a truck mechanic, but I've spent my working life in after sales, parts manager, service manager.

"Given my background in after sales, I'm looking forward to working with you and supporting you, your machines and your businesses.

"I'm looking forward to creating lasting relationships based on trust and transparency.

"My team does realise the closure of Wagin and Pingelly have had an impact on your business.

"But with the economies of scale we are definitely set up to look after you into the future - this building is obviously proof of our intentions.

"I know the importance of supporting the product and I plan to offer the very best service possible.

"I know that is what you need and I do know that customers tend to drift to the best service, so I plan to offer that.

"Supply of parts, assistance from our workshop or assistance with technology - I know that's what customers need from AFGRI and they will generally need it right now."

Technical adviser Riaan Ferreira (left), discussing the best angle to set up a header front with farmers after the Narrogin branch opening.

