Coote Motors celebrates diamond jubilee

FROM mechanical repairs garage, to inaugural General Motors Holden (GMH) dealership and agricultural machinery dealer for the past 55 years, Coote Motors, Brookton, celebrated a diamond jubilee last month.

Dealer principal Barry Coote, wife Christine, their service manager son Matthew and his wife Eleesha, who manages administration and finance, invited 200 friends, customers and business associates to help them celebrate a major milestone for any business, let alone a family-owned single-outlet machinery business.

"Most farms in the Brookton area are family-run businesses and Coote Motors has been dealing with those customers since my parents purchased the business in 1946," said Mr Coote at Friday's afternoon celebration in the recently completed big-equipment service shed addition to the Robinson Road premises.

"We have our third generation in the business and we have many second and third generation customers," said Mr Coote as guests gathered in front of New Holland tractors, a New Holland twin rotor CR9.90 combine harvester and a New Holland BigBaler 1290 High Density big squares baler which were on show.

Mr Coote told guests his father John - better known as Jack - and a mechanic by trade, had started Coote Motors as a repairs garage when he bought then Brookton Engineering after being discharged from the Royal Australian Air Force at the end of World War II.

Coote Motors salesman Bimbo White (right), with commercial snail farmer Peter Evans who walked in and purchased the New Holland TT4.55 tractor he his sitting in two days after dealer principal Barry Coote spent several hours free-of-charge at his local property trying to get his old tractor started.

His father had joined the RAAF at the start of the war and trained as a flight engineer in Melbourne before flying four-engine Halifax bombers out of Libya and Egypt across the Mediterranean Sea, across Italy and over the Swiss alps to bomb strategic sites in Germany, he said.

"That year (1946) he convinced his girlfriend, Kath, who he had met in Melbourne during training, to come to Brookton and they married in Perth that year," Mr Coote said.

"His father Bill had also purchased the Bedford Arms Hotel just down the road here and Jack's brother Jim established a transport business here in Brookton, so the Coote clan is established in Brookton."

In 1948, the year GMH produced the first 48-215 Holden car, Coote Motors became one of the inaugural GMH dealers in regional Western Australia, also selling Chevrolet cars and Bedford trucks.

"I can remember in my early years many a ride in the (then) flash new Chevs, they were great cars," Mr Coote said.

In 1966 in a significant "shift" for the business, it began selling agricultural equipment and became an outlet for United States-made New Holland hay equipment, he said.

New Holland Machine Company was founded in New Holland, Pennsylvania, in 1895 and was owned by the Sperry Corporation when Coote Motors became an agent.

Kade Smith (left), Yealering, has converted from a red combine harvester to the new yellow New Holland CR9.90 twin rotor machine behind him at Coote Motor's diamond jubilee celebration. With him are salesman Bimbo White and technician Harrison Duperouzel.

"The very first New Holland machine sold by Coote Motores was a small square baler, but the farm machinery business grew quickly for us and within a few years sales outstripped the car business sales," Mr Coote said.

At one point Sperry Corporation sold its agricultural division to the Ford Motor Company which was looking to hive off its tractor line into a new business offering a full range of agricultural equipment.

"At one stage we were selling Holden cars and Ford New Holland machinery," Mr Coote said.

"After completing my education in 1969, I came back to the business and started an apprenticeship, which I finished in 1973 and in 1975 my father handed me the keys to the shop and said 'I'm now working for you son, so get up the front and run the business'.

"That was a big deal for me because in 1975 I married my wife Christine and it's been a very good partnership.

"We've had three children, Erin, Jo and Matthew, all of whom have worked in Coote Motors.

"Matthew has worked with us for 23 years.

"For a total of 75 years Coote Motors has been in business, we've done 55 years with our partner New Holland and we did 52 years with General Motors."

Mr Coote said the business has always had a policy of "training young people and employing local people".

"It is certainly a great pleasure for me to see so many faces that have not only worked for us, but learnt a mechanical trade with us and I appreciate them coming along today," he said.

"We employ 12 people now and we have a very good team.

"On behalf of the Coote family I would like to sincerely thank you, our friends and customers - many of which are third generation - for coming along and sharing the occasion with us."

The local Bassett family's new tractor, a New Holland GENESIS T8.380, formed part of the backdrop for Coote Motors' diamond jubilee celebration. With dealer principal Barry Coote (left) and son and service manager Matthew (right) are Graeme Bassett and sons Daniel and Troy. Three generations of the Bassett family have dealt with three generations of the Coote family.

New Holland was represented at the diamond jubilee celebration by its WA after sales manager Ray Smedley.

