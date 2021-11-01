PGA achievement award for Joe de Pledge

West Kimberley pastoralist and 2021 PGA Rural Achievement Award recipient Joe De Pledge.

PRIME Minister Scott Morrison opened the Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA (PGA) annual conference in a pre-recorded message last month, highlighting the significance of the agricultural advocacy group and the work it does for the sector.

About 85 people attended the smaller divisional conference, which is held in Broome each year to cater to the PGA's Kimberley members who can't make it to Perth for the association's main annual conference.

While WA's closed borders restricted some of the speakers from attending the conference at the Mangrove Hotel in person, including the conference's keynote speaker Meat & Livestock Australia managing director Jason Strong, it simply meant they gave their presentations via Zoom.

West Kimberley pastoralist Joe de Pledge was the unsuspecting recipient of the 2021 PGA Rural Achievement Award, which recognises the valuable contribution made by a member of the association to rural and regional WA.

Mr De Pledge arrived at the station where he would grow up at age four and actively managed it along with other stations, until it was sold in 2017.

He was one of the first known pastoralists to introduce Droughtmasters to WA in 1977, due to them having good temperaments and being preferred in the South West over Brahmans.

PGA president Tony Seabrook said Mr De Pledge's story was one of "innovation, entrepreneurship and making tough economic decisions".

"After extensive flooding on their property in 1999, he made the decision to purchase fattening properties in the Mid West to retain their breeding herd, and to finish their steers - a business decision centred around spreading climatic and market risk," Mr Seabrook said.

"In his own words, the ability to adopt and expand to change is what strengthens a pastoralist in the years to come."

Mr De Pledge created the RCS Grazing for Profit courses and remains actively involved in new grazing methods on farms and stations and continues to travel extensively throughout the pastoral areas of WA and the South West agricultural regions, liaising with livestock producers who are managers and owners over land management and production issues.

He also travelled extensively to South East Asia to promote live export cattle directly to importers of cattle in Malaysia/Indonesia and participated in trade missions to South Korea, China, Hong Kong and the Philippines.

The 80-year-old, who has three children and 10 grandchildren, was lured to the event by his daughter Pol, who claimed it was her birthday celebration and was surrounded by his family when he received the award.

Mr Seabrook said a standout presentation at the conference was ProcessWorx managing director Danielle McNamee, who discussed what the new work health and safety legislation would mean for farmers and what they need to do to help protect themselves.

"The legislation is very dangerous and is enough to make your blood run cold," Mr Seabrook said.

"The thing that surprised most people from Danielle's discussion was that if you have a subcontractor on your farm, in the past you have been able to rely on your insurance, but under these new laws that doesn't wash any more."

Cattle Council of Australia president Markus Rathsmann travelled from the Northern Territory to speak at the conference, while the Department of Water Environmental Regulation regional manager North West, Susie Williams and branch manager water allocation planning Shaan Pawley, provided an update on water allocation issues across WA.

Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) commissioner of soil and conservation Cecilia McConnell discussed what it means to be on a lease that has been overgrazed and the processes you might go through to remedy the situation, while DPIRD chief veterinary officer Michelle Rodan spoke about biosecurity in all of it's shapes and forms.

Mr Seabrook said Department of Fire and Emergency Services rural fire division executive officer Murray Carter, who spoke about bushfire management in WA's pastoral and Wheatbelt regions had a "difficult message to sell", with a large number of farmers now concerned about the chain of responsibility due to the changes in the State's work health and safety laws, which are due to come into effect January 1, 2022.

"We have had two significant resignations in the York area of very experienced, solid people (bushfire fighters) who won't do it anymore because they regard it as being too risky," Mr Seabrook said.

"Our contribution to fighting fires will go back to what it used to be, where we take our own unit to the fire, we do what we feel is appropriate and we leave when we're ready.

"I know my neighbours will help me and my neighbours know that I will help them, but we are just done with bureaucracy creeping into bushfire management."

Want weekly news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Farm Weekly newsletter.