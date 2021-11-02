Nominate now for Gate 2 Plate Challenge

IT is that time of year again to get your entries in for the annual Harvey Beef Gate 2 Plate Challenge (HBG2P).

Nominations are now open for the 2022 HBG2P Challenge, which is Western Australia's only beef supply chain competition and the deadline for producers, commercial and stud breeders alike, to nominate teams of young cattle for the objectively measured challenge is Monday, November 8.

The challenge, which will carry more than $16,000 worth of prizes this year, is unique because it is 100 per cent commercially focused and assesses cattle only on objective traits important for profitability and efficiency through the supply chain, allowing producers to benchmark and improve their bottom line.

In the past the challenge has received entries from producers from Esperance to Geraldton and the committee is looking for a similar spread this year.

By taking part in the competition, beef producers can gain a greater awareness of the requirements of the market and the supply chain.

It is vital for producers to gain a better understanding of how their cattle perform past the farmgate, facilitating the development of stronger herds and profitability, developing more sustainable supply chains and building industry capacity to supply new and emerging markets.

Feedback over the years from past entrants indicates the challenge has been extremely popular, with producers looking to further their knowledge of their cattle breeding objectives and get feedback on their herd's performance.

This year's winners the Pugh family, Summit Gelbvieh stud, Narrikup, has been entering the competition since its inception and believe there is an enormous upside on a number of fronts to being involved in it.

Family spokesperson Alexandra Riggall said the competition was designed so producers could learn more about their cattle and how they perform right through the supply chain.

"We look through the results thoroughly each year to see not only how our cattle perform but how other producer's genetics do as well," Ms Riggall said.

"We have long believed in the value of crossbreeding and this competition has shown us over the years that the Euro-British crosses have certainly performed more consistently right across the supply chain, than purebred animals in the competition."

Ms Riggall said entrants in the competition get really valuable feedback for their calves performance from the competition and it is the only competition of its kind in WA.

"There are gaps in the WA cattle supply chain when it comes to producers receiving feedback on how their genetics are performing in the feedlot and processing chain," she said.

"A lot of producers sell their calves through the saleyards and never know how their calves perform in the different areas of the supply chain which makes it hard to gauge how their genetics are performing other than the price per head in the saleyard.

"But this competition and the way it is set up means producers can see how their cattle perform across the supply chain and what other producers are achieving in terms of different bloodlines and breeds.

"Over a number of years producers can use the feedback to make really informed decisions in terms of what direction and changes they should make to ensure they are getting the best returns possible.

"Given the current market conditions it is more important than ever that producers are being as efficient as possible and breeding the best calves possible to capitalise on the market."

Along with producers being able to see how their genetics perform across the supply chain, the competition also provides good information in terms of calf management.

Ms Riggall said the management of the calves prior to entering the feedlot was also very important as well as the genetics of the animal when it comes to their performance in the feedlot.

"The competition provides good information on the best practices on how producers should manage their calves at weaning and post weaning to set them up for the best performance possible in the feedlot situation," she said.

To enter the challenge producers need two steers and one heifer which are owner bred.

In terms of costs, entrants have to pay a $500 deposit at the time of entry with the remainder of the fees being deducted from the proceeds of the cattle sales when processed.

All challenge animals, begin the grain feeding period on the same day and are fed the same ration.

Points are allocated based on cattle performance throughout the supply chain and results, including all data, are provided to competitors and sponsors.

More information: Call competition co-ordinator Narelle Lyon on 0455 597 333 or go to gate2platechallenge.com.au

