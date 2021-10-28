Lachlan Hughes Foundation seeking its 2022 scholar

Applications for the 2022 Lachlan Hughes Foundation Scholarship, which are becoming very sought after, opened this week.

The foundation, which was begun by the Hughes family at Dulacca in honour of their son Lachlan, who died in an on-farm accident almost three years ago, aims to financially assist the next generation of graziers and farmers to learn about regenerative agriculture.

So far, two Queensland-based men - Jack Groat from Roma and Sarina's Beau North - have been recipients of the scholarship but it's open to any Australian citizen aged 25 or over on or before December 31, who are currently working or involved in the beef industry and passionate about regenerative agriculture and its practices.

Mr Groat this year told an MLA Beefup forum that the effect on his country of implementing what he'd learnt through the course that the scholarship pays for was incredible.

He told the Beefup audience that the scholarship wasn't age-specific but action-specific.



"If you don't get it first go, I urge you to have another go," he said.



The scholarship is outcomes based and needs to be focused on a practical regenerative agriculture project.

According to the guidelines, the project could include, but is not limited to, slowing water, spreading it over land and rehydrating soils; tackling areas of erosion; increasing vegetation in fragile areas; rebuilding carbon in the soils; establishing a production model that focuses on regenerative pasture and vegetation management; and practices to keep land rain ready.

It can either be carried out on a private property that the applicant has access to, or on the property of a supporting partner of the foundation.

The scholarship provides the successful applicant with the opportunity to learn through an individually tailored program.

That knowledge is then be the basis for the recipient to design, develop and implement a regenerative agriculture project using natural sequence farming and regenerative techniques, with the aid of a mentor/facilitator, and assistance will be given to develop a network of contacts in the wider beef industry and the regenerative agriculture field.



Lachlan's father Philip Hughes said an important part of the scholarship was that the successful recipient would share and present their learning experiences and success stories with a larger audience within the beef industry, regenerative agriculture field and public, something that Mr Groat will be doing at the Young Beef Producers Forum in Roma shortly.

"Participation will be required in the Lachlan Hughes Foundation alumni to support future participants beyond the structured program," Mr Hughes said.

Entries for the 2022 scholarship close on December 6, and all the details can be found on the Foundation website.

