Saputo Dairy Australia has announced a 10 cents a kilogram/Milk Solids step up.

Saputo suppliers have been told they'll get another 7c kg/butterfat and 14c/kg protein, to be paid in November.

"This increases our weighted average farmgate milk price in the 2021-22 season, in the Southern Milk Region to $7.05 per kilogram milk solids (up from $6.95 kg/MS)," SDA's Supplier Relations director Anthony Cook said.

"Our domestic retail business continues to perform well and we hope to see improvements in the food service sector, moving forward, which has been impacted by ongoing lockdowns."

It follows warnings from the Australian Dairy Products Federation the remaining quarter of 2021 would pose a number of hurdles for processors due to several reasons.

Read more:

Mr Cook said globally, COVID-19 was continuing to have an impact in some markets, while there were also supply chain challenges due to container shortages and port inefficiencies.

"It is pleasing that, despite these challenges, demand remains strong and prices are relatively stable."

The company remained optimistic its business plan had the right focus to ensure Saputo had the right focus to ensure it could continue adapting its product mix to meet evolving market needs and receive the best return for every litre of milk.

The next review of the minimum milk price was scheduled for January, next year.

The story Saputo announces step-up first appeared on Stock & Land.