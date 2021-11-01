SheepProducers Australia appoint new chair

Andrew Spencer will become the new chair for SheepProducers Australia.

Agribusiness executive Andrew Spencer will this month take up a role as Sheep Producers Australia's independent chair of the board.



The announcement comes following the expiration of the four year term of Sheep Producers Australia inaugural chair Chris Mirams.



Mr Spencer, who holds a number of directorships including chair roles with Australian Farm Institute and PorkScan Pty Ltd, will be be officially appointed at SheepProducers' upcoming annual general meeting.

"Despite the great financial position of many producers today, there remains significant challenges for the industry and organisation to address," Mr Spencer said.



"I expect this will be challenging but also exciting and ultimately very rewarding.

"I look forward to continuing the great work of my predecessor, Chris Mirams in building a strong and effective representative body for the industry."

Mr Spencer is a non-executive director with Grains Research and Development Corporation and managing director with Ancer Consulting.



He was also the chief executive officer for Australian Pork Limited for 14 years.

Mr Mirams said he had found the position a challenging and rewarding one.

"Ultimately responsible to its Members, Sheep Producers Australia's role is to provide national sheep industry leadership, policy, and advocacy and I think Andrew is well placed to take on the role," he said.

"Andrew is a well-respected leader in Australian agriculture, his strengths lie in his proven abilities in critical analysis, integrity and independent thinking.



"Andrew's skill set is exactly what Sheep Producers Australia is looking for to further the transformational work that has been achieved over these past four years."



