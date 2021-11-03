'Tis the selling season to be jolly in the Wimmera for farm land

There has been another strong auction result for versatile Wimmera farm land this time near the Victorian/South Australian border.



Dixons, a 295 hectare (729 acre) block 17km north of Edenhope, sold in an online auction for $3.6 million on Friday.



At that price, the land sold for $4931ac or $12,203ha.



Agents from Ray White said it was another "very strong" sale price with multiple bids.

The land sold eventually sold to a neighbour.

It has been a famous spring for the Wimmera with $6200ac paid at auction for a large paddock north-east of Stawell last month after the stunning $8000ac paid for cropping country near Marnoo a week earlier.



Marketed as a productive cropping or grazing block at Patya, Dixons is held in four titles but was sold as a whole.



Dixons is effectively a corner block with about two kilometres of bitumen main road frontage.

Selling agent Max Brown said the property was held by vendors who secured the first major portion in 1976 and then added the adjoining block in 1989.

"Hence it is the type of long held cropping and grazing block in an area where such opportunities are very rarely on the market.

"They are no residential building improvements except for an operational three stand shearing shed and the vendors live about thirty minutes distant from this holding.

There was no house but the shearing shed was located on the block that was sold.

"As they are finding its management becoming more difficult due to their distance apart, they have decided to offer Dixons for sale.

"My judgement is that it presents an excellent self-contained district freehold for a local farming operator, or as a neighbouring paddock acquisition."



Dixons has about two thirds loam soil, with small sections of sand and clay.

There is an area of native bush and another of grazed timber.

The vendors have cropped about 220ha (550ac) on an intermittent basis and generally have run 1400 ewes for first cross lamb production on the pasture mix of phylaris, sub clover and ryegrass.

The existing three stand shearing shed has capacity for two hundred head inside and another one hundred underneath and is equipped and wired for generator power. It has a rainwater tank adjacent.

There are also yards for 3600 sheep plus two grain silos on the property.

Selling agent was Max Brown from Ray White.

