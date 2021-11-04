Renowned denim brand Levi's has teamed up with The Woolmark Company to launch an environmentally conscious wool-lined boot.

The Torsten Quilted is a sustainable boot designed by Levi's in collaboration with The Woolmark Company, using Australian Merino wool for the inner lining.



The casual boot combines a leather upper and recycled materials with the wool felt lining and has been released ahead of the start of the Northern Hemisphere winter.

Merino wool was chosen for its credentials as a 100 per cent natural, renewable, biodegradable and recyclable fibre, as well as for its durable nature.

The inner lining of the Woolmark-certified shoe is designed to maintain structure and shape whilst drawing upon the intrinsic qualities of the fibre including breathability, moisture management and odour resistance.

"We are excited to be working in partnership with The Woolmark Company utilising one of nature's most functional materials - Merino wool," Levis Merch Footwear senior global merchandiser Lee Anderson said.



"It's both high performance and sustainable providing the perfect combination to keep you weather ready this winter season."

RELATED READING:

Chief executive officer of The Woolmark Company parent company Australian Wool Innovation John Roberts also spoke positively about the collaboration.

"The inclusion of Merino wool in Levi's boot not only highlights the versatility of the original performance fibre, but also shines a spotlight on the sustainable nature of the fibre, pursuing the company's mission to inform and promote wool as the original eco and recyclable fibre," he said.

"Merino wool is increasingly present in the world of the younger generations, who cares not only about urban performances but also about durable and environmentally friendly materials."



Start the day with all the big news in agriculture! Sign up below to receive our daily Farmonline newsletter.



The story Levis and Woolmark team up first appeared on Farm Online.