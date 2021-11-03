Missing four-year-old Cleo Smith has been found

Missing Western Australian four-year-old Cleo Smith has been found.

A statement from Deputy Commissioner Col Blanch states "Cleo is alive and well".

A police team broke their way into a locked house in Carnarvon, a coastal town north of Perth in Western Australia, about 1am.

They found little Cleo in one of the rooms.

The statement reads:

"One of the officers picked her up into his arms and asked her 'what's your name?'

"She said - 'My name is Cleo'.

Cleo was reunited with her parents a short time later.

Cleo Smith has been found. Photo: WA Police.

Police said "this is the outcome we all hoped and prayed for".

"It's the outcome we've achieved because of some incredible police work.

"I want to thank Cleo's parents, the Western Australian community and the many volunteers.

"And of course, I want to thank my colleagues in the Western Australia Police Force."

Police said they have a man from Carnarvon in custody who is being questioned by detectives.

"We'll have more to say on the rescue of Cleo as the day unfolds."

