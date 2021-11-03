Australia is set to join a major new push to end global deforestation by the end of the decade.



Leaders of countries that include 85 per cent of the world's forests have signed on to the pact, which UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to announce at a sideline event on the second day of the COP26 summit in Glasgow.

The US, China, Russia, Indonesia, Brazil and Australia are among the more than 100 countries which have agreed to "halt and reverse" deforestation and land degradation by 2030.



Twelve of those nations are expected to contribute a combined £8.75 billion (A$15 billion) toward the plan, while the private sector will pump in £5.3 billion (A$9.6 billion).

The Canberra Times has sought clarification from the offices of Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Environment Minister Sussan Ley and Assistant Minister for Forestry Jonathon Duniam about Australia's contribution to the plan, but has yet to receive a response.

Mr Johnson is expected to herald the pact as a "landmark agreement to protect and restore the earth's forests" when it is unveiled on Tuesday (Glasgow time).



More reading

US President Joe Biden, Prince Charles and Indonesian President Joko Widodo are also scheduled to address the event.

"These great teeming ecosystems - these cathedrals of nature - are the lungs of our planet," Mr Johnson is expected to tell the event, according to remarks seen by The Canberra Times.



"Forests support communities, livelihoods and food supply, and absorb the carbon we pump into the atmosphere.



"They are essential to our very survival."



Love agricultural news? Sign up to our free daily newsletter and start your day with all the latest in ag.

The story Australia signs on to plan to halt global deforestation by 2030 first appeared on The Canberra Times.