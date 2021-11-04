History in the high country with productive Baldoon

This historic high country property on the Central Tablelands has only ever been offered for sale three times since 1856.



With 601 hectares (1486 acres) of rich basalt soils and ultra reliable water, saying it has been tightly held is an understatement.

Baldoon is near Neville and south of Blayney, just east of 1210 metre peak Mount Macquarie, and is currently run as a cattle breeding and lamb finishing enterprise by Graham Whitehead.

The Whiteheads have taken great care of Baldoon for the past 42 years.

An extra 76ha (187ac) of country has been leased on a continuing licence arrangement with Central Tablelands Water.



This deal has been in place since the 1950s and will be transferred to the successful buyer with Baldoon.

Agents from Ray White say Baldoon offers a "rare opportunity to purchase a stunning, large scale, fertile and meticulously well maintained working property with excellent water, improved pastures and first-class improvements".



Even with the high rainfall of the area (900mm average), water is a feature with Coombing Creek running through the property and a 13 unit water licence provided.



Baldoon also has numerous springs, 25 dams (including one with a 60 megalitre capacity) and a system of 50 troughs, gravity fed from three header tanks of 90,000 litres, which are filled from either the large dam or the creek.

The grazing country is subdivided into 46 main paddocks with a solid fertiliser history and pasture management.



Baldoon's topography runs from soft and level alluvial flats to heavy undulating slopes.

Agents said the boundary and internal fencing are in very good condition.



Sitting at 900 to 980m above sea level, the property enjoys a temperate climate with cool winters and mild summers.

The historic six-bedroom and triple-brick main homestead dates back to 1856.



It has 2.5 bathrooms, formal sitting and dining rooms, and kitchen/family room combining historical charm with practical modern living.



The homestead overlooks picturesque gardens with established European trees, hedges, shrubs, sweeping manicured lawns and an 11 metre swimming pool.



There is a second home on the property, a modern three-bedroom brick manager's cottage.

Baldoon has a raised board four-stand woolshed, new steel sheep yards as well as extensive steel cattle yards.



It has an enclosed workshop, machinery shed plus a new hayshed and silos, and large silage pits.

Baldoon is being offered for sale by public auction at the Auction Centre, 152 William Street, Bathurst on December 3.

For more information contact Sam D'Arcy 0401 612996 or Stewart Murphy 0427 363118 at Ray White Rural.

