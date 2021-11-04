Prices slide across national wool sales

A TURNAROUND in buyer sentiment at the Western Wool Centre (WWC) last week may well prove to have been a handbrake pulling up a national wool price slide.

Various headwinds for the wool industry, including the Australian dollar continuing to climb against the United States currency and now settled above 75c, caught up with WWC, Melbourne and Sydney wool markets on the first Australian Wool Exchange (AWEX) live auction trading day last week.

While Melbourne and Sydney markets, trading ahead of the WWC, led the way down with falling prices across the board, once auctions began at the WWC the price falls there rapidly caught up to and generally overtook the Eastern States' markets.

Price falls at the WWC across the Merino fleece 18-20 micron segments ranged from 51c (19 micron) to 60c (18 micron) and were generally about 8-11c more than losses at Melbourne and generally about 21c greater than losses at Sydney.

The 21 micron fleece segment and Merino cardings were less affected by the price slide, with smaller losses at the WWC in line with Melbourne and Sydney losses.

AWEX technical controller at the WWC, Andrew Rickwood, noted in his regional market summary "the reduced prices were met with seller resistance, over 46 per cent of the fleece (offering) was passed in".

The WWC's overall passed-in rate of 39.5pc compared to 16.4pc in Melbourne and 14.9pc in Sydney on the first trading day.

On the second trading day losses, albeit much smaller than the previous day, continued across the board in Sydney and for the finer micron wools in Melbourne.

But at the WWC the market turned around, steadied and recorded small price gains of between 1c (18.5 and 19.5 micron wools) and 6c (18 micron) across the board for fleece wools.

The only WWC market segment not to halt the price slide was Merino cardings which continued down a further 21c on the second trading day.

According to Mr Rickwood "lesser style wools and those with poor additional measurement results were highly irregular and accounted for many of the over 23pc of fleece wools that were passed in" on the second day.

But the WWC 21.7pc overall passed-in rate was comparable to passed-in rates at the Melbourne and Sydney selling centres that day.

Across the week the Western Market Indicator lost 33c to finish at 1368c per kilogram clean, compared to the benchmark Eastern Market Indicator which lost 36c to finish at 1333c/kg, with both the Northern (Sydney) and Southern (Melbourne) market indicators down 36c.

Despite steadying prices at the WWC the second day, according to brokers some WA wools still look like bargains or, alternatively, some of the Eastern States' wools seem overpriced in comparison to their WA counterparts - which might partly explain why prices stopped sliding at the WWC while they were still falling over east last week.

For example, AWEX pricing statistics show the 18 micron fleece price guide was 61c/kg more expensive in Melbourne and 35c/kg more expensive in Sydney at the close of trading last week, than the closing 2023c/kg price guide at the WWC.

The 19 micron fleece price guides showed Sydney buyers were paying 41c/kg more and Melbourne buyers 33c/kg more than the 1626c/kg buyers were paying at the WWC.

While wool brokers acknowledged Eastern States' wools at the finer end of the spectrum can have specification, appearance and "handle" that sets them apart from their WA counterpart wools - which can have a bearing on price - those differences between east and west wools tend to become less important to buyers as the fibre micron size increases.

With that in mind, the WWC's 21 micron fleece guide finished last week at 1259c/kg, with the same fleece 15c/kg dearer at Melbourne and 21c/kg dearer at Sydney.

Local trader PJ Morris Wools returned to the top of the WWC's weekly buyers' list last week, purchasing 1023 bales, mainly Merino fleece with some Merino skirtings.

It was Morris's biggest weekly buy since week two, back in mid July, of the current selling season and more than twice as much wool as its WWC buyer, Darren Calder, had purchased the previous week, according to AWEX statistics.

Morris was also fifth last week on both the Melbourne and Sydney buyers' lists, with 1051 bales bought in Melbourne and a further 918 bought in Sydney.

National trader well in front on the national buyers' list so far this season, Techwool Trading, was second on the WWC weekly list with 921 bales across Merino and crossbred fleece, skirtings and oddments.

Modiano buyer Greg Horne continued his recent buying spree and was third on the weekly WWC list with a total of 571 Merino fleece and skirtings bales.

Sequoia Materials, with 400 bales purchased and Michell Wool, with 397 bales - two names not normally seen near the top of the WWC buyer's list - were also prominent last week, along with local family-run company Swan Wool Processors (474 bales).

This week AWEX live auction trading days have been moved back a day to accommodate the Melbourne Cup public holiday in Victoria on Tuesday.

The WWC is set to offer 6676 bales, down 1493 bales on last week, while the national offering is expected to shrink by 1841 bales to 40,276.

