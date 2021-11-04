Communities shine in Tidy Towns awards

THE coveted Keep Australia Beautiful Council's (KABC) Tidy Towns Sustainable Communities Awards is back and the competition is heating up.

Twenty-eight Western Australian regional and remote communities are finalists in the awards for 2021, covering seven diverse categories including litter prevention and waste management, general appearance, community action and wellbeing, environmental sustainability, environmental education, heritage and culture and young legends.

This is the 52nd year for the program which seeks to acknowledge and celebrate sustainable, litter-free communities around WA.

"KABC's Tidy Towns Sustainable Communities Awards are a much loved and respected part of the Western Australian way of life," said KABC chairman Michael Aspinall.

"For more than 50 years, these awards have showcased the important work taking place in our State's regional and remote communities and encouraged friendly competition between towns.

"I congratulate all of the 2021 finalists for their commitment to the environment and sustainability in their communities - and I look forward to seeing who will take out the top prize in November."

Cunderdin has been listed as one of the finalists in the young legends category.

With six smart, driven teenagers, ranging from 12 to 16 years making up the Cunderdin Youth Council, it's no wonder why.

The youth council acts as the voice for the young people of the community, consulting on development initiatives as well as creating community-based events for the town.

The Shire of Cunderdin chose to keep the submission a secret until the judges visited the town as part of the selection process and surprised the children with the news.

"It was a lovely experience, when the judges came to visit for the students to grow and develop their leadership and confidence skills," said Shire of Cunderdin community development officer Liezl De Beer.

The students have developed many community programs over the years, including a stargazing night held this month and a ninja warrior fitness day, raising funds for cystic fibrosis.

"It would mean the world to us, if we won, as it would show that all the hard work we have done would be recognised," said 2021 youth council member Jessica Chant.

"It will also show that we can make a difference."

Carnamah was named as a finalist in two categories, Heritage & Culture and Environmental Sustainability.

Its submission included upgrading the historical museum and a revegetation program.

State category winners all receive $500 each and the overall WA winner receives $2000.

Winners will be announced at a lunch at Optus Stadium on Friday, November 26.

Want weekly news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Farm Weekly newsletter.

