RSPCA inspector to cover the Kimberley

FOR the first time in its 130-year history, RSPCA WA has appointed a Broome-based inspector to protect animal welfare across the Kimberley.

RSPCA WA chief executive officer Ben Cave said calls had been made for a local inspector for many years.

"The inspector will liaise with local rangers, communities, rescue groups and WA Police to protect animals from cruelty, rescue animals from dangerous situations and work with owners and the community to teach people ways to better care for animals," Mr Cave said.

"Broome Shire Council has four rangers who spend about 60 per cent of their time dealing with animal related issues, mostly cruelty and neglect.

"Although we do our best to respond to complaints Statewide, there are vast areas of the Gascoyne, Pilbara and Kimberley - alleged hotspots for cruelty cases - that we struggle to service because of distance and limited resources.

"So, you can see what a massive difference appointing an inspector in Broome will make."

Eleven inspectors cover Perth, Bunbury, Geraldton, Albany and Kalgoorlie.

A funding boost has seen WA's coverage expanded to 13 inspectors.

RSPCA WA executive manager animal and enforcement operations Hannah Dreaver said the organisation had worked very closely with the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) and expected that relationship would be extended into the Kimberley.

Ms Dreaver said any large-scale agricultural animal welfare issues and concerns were generally referred to DPIRD.

Given the Broome-based inspector will be providing animal welfare services to the region as a whole, it would be expected that the person in that role would have contact with Kimberley farmers through different channels.

"Wherever we operate, RSPCA WA and our inspectors on the ground are committed to building collaborative working relationships with livestock farmers to assist in improving animal welfare outcomes and ensuring compliance with the Animal Welfare Act 2002," Ms Dreaver said.

Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA Livestock Committee chairman Chris Patmore said the PGA was surprised, but not against the appointment of an inspector.

Mr Patmore said the committee had a long-standing policy that RSPCA should continue their good work in companion animals, but leave commercial livestock to DPIRD.

"If they do go to Broome there will be plenty of companion animal work to do and they are welcome to look at livestock if that's what they want to do," Mr Patmore said.

"I think they probably won't find too many problems because commercial livestock operators are very good with their animal husbandry and they aren't going to be doing anything that is going to raise the concerns of RSPCA.

"I am a long-term member of RSPCA because I do believe in supporting the work they do with companion animals.

"But I don't agree with them doing commercial animals and I don't agree with their views on live export."

Kalgoorlie is a good example of the benefits of employing local inspectors.

Reports in the Goldfields grew from 23 to almost 130 in just one year when an inspector was appointed in 2012.

That number had jumped to 500 by 2019.

The Kimberley-based inspector is expected to be in place at the beginning of next year, following initial training.



All cruelty reports in WA can be made by calling 1300 278 358.

Want weekly news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Farm Weekly newsletter.

