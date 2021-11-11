Webinars to develop more barley markets

THE Australian malting barley industry is working to stimulate demand in Latin American markets to diversify market options for premium Australian malting barley.

The Australian Export Grains Innovation Centre (AEGIC) is commencing a series of webinars to provide customers in Latin America information about the quality, value and functionality of Australian malting barley.

The seminar series features a high-profile list of presenters, including representatives from Grain Trade Australia, Barley Australia, Grains Industry Market Access Forum and the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

The first webinar already held, focused on Mexico and Colombia, with Australia's ambassadors to these countries featured in the program, followed by Ecuador and Peru.

AEGIC barley markets manager Mary Raynes said AEGIC was looking forward to taking the conversation about Australian barley to new markets and building close relationships with maltsters, brewers, and the grain trade in these regions.

"We have a great story to tell about the quality of Australian barley and the supply chain that underpins it," Ms Raynes said.

"These interactive sessions give us the chance to share this and answer questions that buyers may have.

"Each of the webinars are conducted live with simultaneous translation for each market, so no matter where someone is they can join and ask questions in their local language".

The webinars are supported by the Australian Trade Market Access Co-operation program.

The project aims to deliver more diverse market options for Australian malting barley, ultimately resulting in greater market access for growers.

More than 15 webinars are expected to be delivered over the next 12 months promoting Australian malting barley.

