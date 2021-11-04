Hurreldean: All eyes on Western Downs brigalow belt country

ALL eyes will be on the 2905 hectare (7178 acre) brigalow belt property Hurreldean in the run up to its auction by TopX in Roma on December 10.

Located between Roma and Taroom and about 56km north of Yuleba, Hurreldean is regarded as being some of the best carrying capacity country within the Western Downs/Maranoa region.



During normal seasonal conditions Hurreldean has been assessed at about 1200 adult equivalents, with the property consistently running moore than 850 cows and calves.



The well developed property has been cleared over the years by pulling, raking and blade ploughing. The introduction of buffel grass has seen productivity explode, making Hurreldean an exceptional cattle fattening enterprise.

Water Security is a feature of Hurreldean.

The country is predominantly brigalow/belah scrub with bauhinia, bottle trees, scatterings of wilga. The creek systems and north western edges have limited areas of poplar box, silver-leaved ironbark, false sandalwood and includes some brigalow/belah areas.

More than 97 per cent of the property is classified as Category X on the Queensland Government's property map of assessable vegetation (PMAV).

The cattle yards are located in the middle of the property and feature a covered main working area.

Hurreldean is one of only a few properties in the district to have a flowing bore. Drilled in 2017, the bore supplies three turkeys nests feeding 12 troughs across the property. There are also two main dams and several other short term storage holes. The biggest dam is about 5ha in size.



The property is divided into eight main paddocks and two smaller holding paddocks. All of the paddocks are connected by a central lane servicing the cattle yards. This design allows for the option for rotational grazing.

Structural improvements include a four bedroom home built in the 1980s.

The cattle yards are located in the middle of the property and feature a covered main working area.

Other structural improvements include a four bedroom home with views, two car garage, a large five bay steel machinery shed, and a bike shed. There is also a six pen dog shed.

Contact Carl Warren, 0428 222 341, TopX.

MORE READING: 'Aramac's Merino Downs sells for $5 million'.

MORE READING: 'Bailed up. Paradise Creek paints a picture'.

MORE READING: 'Blushing Acres mango, avocado powerhouse'.

Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.

The story Hurreldean: All eyes on Western Downs brigalow belt country first appeared on Queensland Country Life.