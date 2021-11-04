BEAUDESERT district property Tilly's presents as a blank canvas boasting stunning views, including of the high-rises in Brisbane..



Located on Markwell Creek Road at Cryna, about five minutes from Beaudesert, the 139 hectare (344 acre) freehold property has an excellent balance of black alluvial soils and lighter forest soils on the escarpments.



Tilly's is currently used as a cattle breeding and fattening enterprise. The carrying capacity is said to be 60 cows with progeny to 10 months.



The mostly cleared property is presented as one paddock with native pastures. There are trees along the creek.



Ray White Rural's promotional video for Tilly's.

The permanent, spring fed Brayford Creek is an excellent water supply. There are also several valleys, which may be suitable for dams if more water storage was required.



The fencing is described as being in fair to good condition.



The property is in the northern end of a gravel resource area, which may add future value to the property.

A set of steel portable panel cattle yards with loading ramp are available for purchase separately to the property sale.



Tilly's will be auctioned in Brisbane on November 19.



Contact Jez McNamara, 0427 270 280, Ray White Rural, or Garth Weatherall, 0438 793 100, Bartholomew & Co.



The story Scenic Beaudesert cattle country hits the market first appeared on Queensland Country Life.