Tilletts reflect on 40 years of feedlotting

A LIFETIME at the helm of the busiest sheep yards and feedlot in the southern hemisphere, if not the world, has also been the backdrop for an entire family's story and the invaluable influence they have had on anyone who has had the pleasure of working with them.

The idiom 'a lifetime' is by no means an exaggeration with 40 years as Peel feedlot manager Jim Tillett, has seen all the highs and lows of not only the live export industry in Western Australia, but also the sheep industry as a whole, with his wife Kath right there beside him for the entire journey.

"Kath ran the office here and I would not have been able to do this job or remain here as long as I have without her by my side," Mr Tillett said.

"To last 40 years in the industry you have to have the support and input of someone special, like my wife, to help and understand."

The milestone is especially poignant as it is this year, after four decades, Mr Tillett has decided to retire and say goodbye to the job he is passionate about and the place where he and Kath raised their four daughters, Adelle, Kylie, Bronwyn and Beth.

As they pack up their belongings and vacate the only home they have known for 40 years, bosses, fellow employees and Mr Tillett have taken time to reflect on the influence his time at the feedlot has had and the changes and memories they have experienced along the way.

The Peel feedlot was not just a home to the Tilletts, but a job and place where the skills, training and discipline, set up the future of not only the family but also other employees that have been fortunate enough to have worked alongside them.

"All our daughters have done shifts and their time in the shearing shed," Mr Tillett said.

"It has taught them the value of hard work and earning their living."

There are few industries where a job is also a lifestyle - but the agricultural industry is quintessentially one of these rarities.

Farming is the ultimate job description where the lines are blurred between what is both a lifestyle and a job, with the land, livestock and the industry ultimately in one's heart.

It is no surprise to learn that Mr Tillett was born in Moora and he and wife Kath originally farmed in Coorow and Watheroo.

Their daughters' education was one of the reasons they chose to change their location and eventually led to their lives at the then O'Meara Livestock-run, Rural Export & Trading WA (RETWA)-owned, feedlot in Peel.

"We came down here to put our kids through school," Mr Tillett said.

"The farm was not on any bus routes and it made sense to make the move.

"I started working for BHP and I drove past here one day.

"I spotted the sheep and decided to pull in and have a look."

As the saying goes - the rest is history - a rich and strong history.

"I walked in and got talking to Gavin O'Meara,'' Mr Tillett said.

"I started doing a bit of part-time work and then they offered me a full-time job.

"This was once a cattle farm, owned by the Richardson family, then it was purchased by RETWA and so started the live export feedlot known as Peel."

In 1981 Mr Tillett began the journey that brought him to his pending retirement later this month.

RETWA Peel feedlot assistant manager Dale 'Duggie' Armstrong (left) and Australian Livestock Exporters council director/past WALEA chairman, John Edwards, at the RETWA Peel feedlot. Mr Armstrong will take over from Mr Tillett as feedlot manager and Mr Edwards has had a long association with Mr Tillett.

The current sheep yards are undercover and are accompanied by 10 raised sheds, a 15-stand shearing shed and various holding paddocks scattered through the 324 hectare property, with the feedlot itself taking up about 8ha.

However, back in 1981 the yards were at the front of the property in paddocks - the sheds and six loading ramps were only constructed about 27 years ago.

RETWA director and former general manager Mike Gordon said that the partnership between Jim and Kath Tillett was enduring and inspirational, to have had such a strong commitment to both the industry and RETWA.

"They are part of the furniture and will be greatly missed for everything they have achieved and done," Mr Gordon said.

"They have been through thick and thin and done it all together.

"When they started it was just paddocks, yards, a shearing shed and a weatherboard house.

"They have made a truly remarkable contribution to the company and the industry."

He said having raised their family on the property and giving their lives so completely to the job in this way was truly phenomenal.

In the first years of the Peel feedlot operation, from 1981, all sheep were held in paddocks at Peel and then the sheds were built in the 1990s and a combination of the sheds and holding paddocks have been used since.

"It was a real eye opener for us at the beginning, with the sheer volume of sheep," Mr Tillett said.

"In winter it was wet and challenging, but in summer the dust could be unbelievable, especially when there weren't sheds.

"We had some years where we had to take a feather duster to the toilet at home so that we could dust the seat to use.

"Back then we would load three ships a month and have day and night shift shearing teams on the go.

"We have had to work at other feedlots over the years too when we had to run sheep through them as we were too full here."

Colleague Graham Daws has known Mr Tillett and his family for his entire 40-year tenure at the Peel feedlot and said the job required a very capable person and family to run it as efficiently as it has for so long.

"Jim's honesty and integrity made it very easy to trust everything was taken care of and know you wouldn't have to worry about anything in relation to the feedlot," Mr Daws said.

"His capacity to work very long days and hard hours and not miss a beat was always valued very highly.

"It was a real team effort with Kath, who worked in the weighbridge office, they were both so thorough and never missed a beat."

Mr Daws said Mr Tillett's practicality and no nonsense attitude, along with his intimate and unparalleled knowledge made him irreplaceable.

"The practical knowledge and skills Jim has, coupled with his experience, is second to none," Mr Daws said.

"We are very fortunate as an industry to have had Jim stay with us for as long as he did, through health issues for both himself and Kath and raising their four daughters.

"The way they have lived and breathed sheep, 24/7, is not easy to do and it is something that deserves acknowledgement."

The Peel feedlot is owned by RETWA, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Livestock Transport & Trading Company of Kuwait (KLTT).

KLTT was founded by Yacoub Al Homaizi in the early 1960s and then sold to the Kuwait government in the late 1970s and floated with a public shareholding in the 1980s, with the government remaining the majority owner.

RETWA was formed in 1974 to be its Australian operations business and it includes a large feed mill in Victoria.

KLTT is Australia's, and the world's, largest transporter of sheep by sea and has been operating livestock vessels since the 1960s, loading from Fremantle.

Emanuels purchased all the sheep during this time and Mr Tillett managed every sheep consignment for KLTT/RETWA as its manager for four decades.

As the Peel feedlot manager he has overseen shipments of about 88 million sheep since the new yards and feedlot were established, but totalling about 100 million head since 1981.

These sheep numbers are expressed as a doubled figure as the sheep first come in through the feedlot yards, for quarantine, feed and drafting purposes before being outloaded via the ramps onto trucks, to be carted to port for vessel loading.

Figures show that of the 46,250,000 million sheep that left WA between 2001 to 2020, about 70 per cent, or more than 32 million, would have passed through Peel feedlot under Mr Tillett's watchful eye, which is a monumental number to be fed, watered and cared for.

Mr Tillett said Kuwait was not always the final destination for the sheep.

In the first 20 years of his employment, 1981 to 2001 with RETWA/KLTT, Australia exported 104 million sheep, of this overall figure at least 60pc would have come out of WA and a very large percentage of these would have passed through the Peel feedlot.

There are six loading ramps at the rear of this photo, that have seen 88 million sheep pass over them in the 27 years since their construction.

This is because Emanuels was buying all the sheep for KLTT, but also for other large exporters such as the Lebanon-based Rachid Fares and Jordan-based Hijazi & Ghosheh, before they established LSS, the Saudi government-owned and operated Saudi Livestock, as well as long-time Saudi-based Al Mukairish and Hmood Al Khalaf and several other smaller exporters over these years also, which were shipping out of Fremantle.

They all had consignments prepared for export at Peel feedlot, under Mr Tillett's management.

In the really busy years of live sheep exports it was not uncommon for a 100,000 head shipment to be loading out from the Peel feedlot to a vessel in Fremantle harbour, while they started receivals and preparing another 100,000 sheep for export in a week's time.

The Peel feedlot has a stocking capacity of 120,000 head in the summer months and 80,000 during the winter.

"Over the years these numbers were stretched a fair few times," Mr Tillett said.

He also managed sheep at other feedlots when Peel was full of sheep, including the old Midland Abattoirs lairage, Century Park and Redhill feedlots on the Toodyay Road as well as Martindale at Bindoon, Gidgie Springs at Gidgegannup and the Millendon Feedlot in the Swan Valley.

KLTT sheep vessels included the biggest-ever built, the Al Kuwait with a 125,000 head capacity as well as the Al Qurain at 115,000 head, Al Yasrah at108,000 head and the Al Khaleej at 40,000 head.

All the ships did eight or nine voyages a year - therefore carrying at any one time for KLTT to its markets in the Arabian Gulf about 388,000 sheep, equalling up to 3.4 million per annum.

Since the retirement of those vessels in the early 2000s there have been replacement vessels including the Al Shuwaikh, which was sold in 2020 and the Al Messilah, which transports sheep to the Gulf, with the Al Kuwait, formerly the Ocean Shearer owned by Wellard, making the two vessels currently owned by KLTT.

The changes over time have taken on many forms with some gradual and others coming full circle.

These days there are less volumes for export.

"Regulation has been the biggest influence on the industry, causing sheep numbers to drop," Mr Tillett said.

"The welfare of the sheep has always been the most important thing to us, as they are our livelihood and the whole business revolves around the sheep.

"The changes have had a big impact and I hope for everyone that works here and within the industry that the export trade continues.

"Even though there have been a number of exporters over time and I have worked for many of them, this number has dropped to only one main sheep exporter now.

"So with our capacity we also have Walsh's sheep come through the feedlot regularly now, as we have the space and time."

Transport is an area that has done a complete circle from the early days, Mr Tillett said it all started out with smaller local country carriers.

"In the 1980s it was bob tails and single deckers and a few double deckers," Mr Tillett said.

"Then it moved to bigger transport companies and road trains.

"While we still have road trains, we see the smaller country carriers more now again."

One of the biggest changes he noted was the sheep themselves.

"When we first started it was all big Merino wethers," Mr Tillett said.

"It was easier then, believe it or not, the numbers were huge but the sheep were easily A, B and C drafted.

"The style of sheep has definitely changed.

"We started getting crossbreds and then also Merino lambs, then other breeds came into the mix such as Karakul, Awassi, Damara, Dorpers and others.

"Sometimes when we are busy we end up with 24 different lines of sheep going through here.

"Today we are drafting the C line of wethers and they average 54 kilograms, the A line will be 74kg.

"In the old days, you started the day on one line and finished on the same line of sheep and didn't stop all day."

The shearing industry has undergone big changes in the past 40 years, but one thing that has remained constant for the past 35 years is Rob Steele.

"Rob started as a shearing contractor with us 35 years ago," Mr Tillett said.

"Now Rob is the biggest wool harvester in the State and has been for a long time."

The 15 stand shearing shed at RETWA Peel feedlot has overseen the largest wool harvest WA for many years.

Mr Tillett was pragmatic about his retirement, saying he would miss many aspects of his job and life over the past 40 years.

"I will miss all the boys in the yards and our morning chats," he said.

"I will miss the arvo beer and talk at knockoff , even though I don't drink, it was always good to catch up.

"I will also really miss driving around the paddocks in the afternoon to check on the sheep, it was always one of my favourite parts of the job.

"The contacts I have made along the way have been amazing, such as Phil Beresford of Macco Feeds, there are so many.

"It is a really great support industry, the connections and the people are very special."

He said while he would miss the job immensely, he was looking forward to his retirement with Kath to a rural property near Beverley.

In the 40 years of dedication to his job, the pair and their daughters only got to a total of nine Christmas Days off.

"We would try to get away on a holiday every year," Mr Tillett said.

"But, I don't think I have ever had four weeks away in one stint ever.

"The tax department has two lots of my long service leave and will probably get more.

"It has been worth it though, it has been very rewarding to see young guys coming through the industry and to have my family with me the whole way, what other job allows that?"

Even though the feedlot is now geared to support the loading of only one vessel every six weeks - and far fewer numbers - there is still the need for experienced and skilled personnel and thankfully Mr Tillett has mentored a fair few in his time, ensuring the continued efficiency of the RETWA Peel feedlot.

One such person isassistant manager Dale 'Duggie' Armstrong, who will take over from Mr Tillett as feedlot manager mid-way through November, bringing his wife and three children with him.

Mr Armstrong started as an official employee at the feedlot 22 years ago, but started helping around the feedlot as a teenager.

"My best mate is Jim's nephew," Mr Armstrong said.

"We used to come here as 13-year-olds, cleaning the water troughs and bagging sheep manure, earning a bit of cash on school holidays.

"Jim was a great teacher and has always looked after his workers.

"He was a fantastic mentor and I wouldn't be here without his guidance."

Mr Armstrong said the invaluable skills and knowledge Mr Tillett has passed on have given him the confidence to take on the feedlot manager's role.

"Jim taught us the value of work," he said.

"Especially when export was at its peak and we were loading two to three ships a month, we always had at least 100,000 sheep here in the feedlot.

"There are always hiccups with livestock, they can be unpredictable, but Jim has had a good system for a long time."

There has been a resounding sentiment of thanks and respect to both Jim and Kath Tillett from a vast number of colleagues, employees and friends throughout the industry from exporters, to transporters and stockies.

Forty years of devotion to an integral industry has left a lasting impression that will likely never be surpassed, because as the saying goes - they don't make them like they used to.

Want weekly news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Farm Weekly newsletter.