Guide provides a food and beverage taster

THE Wheatbelt and Central Coast Food and Beverage Capability Guide launch was held at Nesci Estate Wine Farm last Friday.

Produced by the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development in partnership with the Wheatbelt Development Commission, the Wheatbelt Business Network and the Northern Growth Alliance, which incorporates the Shires of Chittering, Dandaragan and Gingin, the online guide features food and beverage businesses from across the Wheatbelt, many of which attended the launch to sample produce from the region and mingle with other business owners and producers.

Labor MP for the Agricultural Region Darren West officially launched the proceedings.

Farm Weekly journalist BREE SWIFT attended and took these pictures.

Lee Curtis (left), Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) administrative officer with Clare Titheradge, Wheatbelt Development Commission (WDC) research and project support.

Susan Hall (left), DPIRD agribusiness food and trade executive director with Nikki Poulish, DPIRD specialised food centre manager.

Taste of Talbot owners Ethan Sirr with partner Charlee Borinelli and their son Jude.

Chris Evans (left), Regional Development Australia Wheatbelt research and project support, Michelle Perkins, Shire of Dandaragan manager of community services, Jan Court, Shire of Gingin councillor and Leslee Holmes, Shire of Dandaragan president.

Trevor Walley (left), Yued Aboriginal Corporation director, with Rob Cossart, WDC chief executive.

Angela Rogan (left), Wheatbelt Business Network (WBN) membership with Miranda Wallace, Shire of Gingin communications and marketing officer.

Glenice Batchelor (left), Tammin Fish Farm owner with Rachael Thomas, WBN business manager.

Kevin Nesci (left), Nesci Estate Wine Farm owner and Darren West, Agricultural Region MP.

Emilya Wood with father Sean Wood, Hass Food owners.

