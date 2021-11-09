Wet weather delays rabbit control plan

EXTENDED wet weather has caused the Peel Harvey Biosecurity Group (PHBG) to postpone the planned release of rabbit bait calicivirus until next autumn.

The unexpected rain has meant plenty of food sources for rabbits, reducing the amount of pellets that would likely be eaten during the pre-feeding stage.

Pre-feeding is the process where landholders put out plain rabbit pellets at their intended release site prior to when they expect the release to happen.

This process ideally trains the rabbits to expect a food source from the release site, increasing the likely consumption of the inoculated pellets.

"In order for the rabbits to take up the inoculated pellets while the virus is still effective a successful period of pre-feeding beforehand is required," said Peel Harvey Biosecurity Group feral animal officer Megan Plant.

"We have found in previous years that late rains have impacted on our landholders being able to get the rabbits eating pellets before the release."

So that landholders are not without support over the next few months, PHBG has planned multiple rabbit control events for the next two months.

The emphasis will be on the use of an integrated strategy when it comes to pest management and encourage landholders to not rely on one method of control.

"The main aim for these events is to remind landholders that for effective rabbit control you need to use a suite of tools, '' said PHBG communications officer Teele Hooper-Worrell.

"Each landholder will have a different set of tools that are successful for them, but they can't just rely on one.

"What we are worried about is that landholders are relying too heavily on the virus release, they think it is a silver bullet.

"We've found in one site, where we've done blood sampling, that there is a high level of immunity.

"If people are expecting to release the virus at the same site each year and then not mopping up survivors then those survivors will be breeding immunity, resulting in the virus becoming ineffective."

The events include a virtual presentation by Eastern States' based vertebrate pest specialist and Animal Control Technologies Australia (ACTA) managing director Linton Staples.

Dr Staples' presentation will look at the safe and effective use of Pindone baits on smaller properties, as well as new HOGGONE bait for the control of feral pigs and new tools to combat mice plagues.

"We want to remind landholders that while there are risks involved with baits, they can be managed quite easily," Ms Hooper-Worrell said.

"The baits can be a very effective tool for either mopping up survivors after a calicivirus release, before the shelter is removed, or as a first step.

"We recommend our landholders set up baiting stations, so you can provide the baits to the rabbits at the time you know they are active and then take the bait away so you don't have any off target pickup by native animals or by pets."

Rabbits cost the agricultural industry more than $206 million a year, however the cost to the native flora and fauna is unmeasured.

The rabbit control events will be held in Waroona, Murray, Harvey, Serpentine Jarrahdale and Mandurah.

More information: Go to PeelHarveyBG Facebook page.

