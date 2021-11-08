Country voters lose their voice, says opposition MPs

The Opposition leader in the Legislative Council Steve Thomas said electoral reform changes were devastating for regional communities.

THE State's opposition MPs have called out the Labor government for "failing their constituents" by falling silent on the Upper House electoral reform bill.

Nearly all of the State government's Labor MPs failed to speak on the electoral reform bill in parliament last week, with only Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan making a contribution to the debate by the end of its second reading.

Leader of the opposition in the Legislative Council Steve Thomas highlighted that of the 10 regional Labor upper house MPs, only Ms MacTiernan made a contribution to the debate.

"The other nine silently toed the Labor line as regional representation was decimated," Mr Thomas said.

Despite Mining and Pastoral MP Wilson Tucker and Legalise Cannabis MP Sophia Moermond joining the State's opposition to oppose the electoral reform, the Constitutional and Electoral Legislation Amendment (Electoral Equality) Bill 2021 passed its second reading last Wednesday.

"Labor is one step closer to achieving its admitted 120 year ideological goal of gutting regional representation and boosting their electoral chances by shifting seats into metropolitan Perth," Mr Thomas said.

"It may well be a great day for the Labor party in Western Australia, but it is a sad day for democracy and a devastating day for regional communities, families and people".

The Nationals WA Party leader Mia Davies said the result of the electoral reform would be less people in WA's parliament that understood the workings of the agricultural sector and those that would "advocate, assist and make sure that we have sensible policy decisions made into the future".

"This is the issue that the Premier said was not on the agenda multiple times before the election, refused then to send it to a referendum before enacting it, refused sensible amendments moved by the opposition in the legislative assembly, refused to send it to a committee for further scrutiny because there hadn't been any consultation and then gagged debate in the legislative assembly, pushing it through on the massive numbers that the Labor party has," Ms Davies said.

With the agricultural industry currently facing challenges including workforce and skills shortages, Ms Davies said the sector had been abandoned by the State government.

WAFarmers chief executive officer Trevor Whittington said the agricultural advocacy group and the State's regional communities had grave concerns about the impact of the State government's approach to electoral reform.

"Historically we've had a weighted system that acknowledges the fact that country people and regional Western Australia need an additional voice in parliament and that can only be done with a system that provides additional seats in the upper house," Mr Whittington said.

"We have that on a national scale through the Senate and what the State government and Labor has done is essentially told regional Western Australians that their voice, the wealth they bring to the State, the employment, is not going to be given the same sort of weighting as it's historically been.

"That's not good for country people, it's not good for the State as a whole and the future of the region's voice is going to be incredibly diminished."



Mr Whittington said the electoral reforms being fast tracked through parliament with very little debate had sent a message to regional Western Australia that the focus would be on the city and urban areas.

"The current upper house representatives for those upper house seats will now be the last generation that will have a voice for country people," Mr Whittington said.

Liberal MP for the Agricultural Region Steve Martin, who spoke strongly against the electoral reform in parliament, said he was also "surprised and disappointed" that the majority of the regional Labor MPs did not make a contribution to the debate during the bill's second reading.

"Either they are embarrassed about the bill or don't think their constituents deserve an explanation as to why it's a good thing," Mr Martin said.

"Either way, I don't think it was appropriate that in the house of review (the upper house) they chose not to make a contribution.

"The Labor members of the ag region chose to stay silent and that is very disrespectful of their constituents."

When announcing the Electoral Legislation Amendment (Electoral Equality) Bill 2021 in September, under which every vote for Legislative Council candidates will carry equal weight in a single, State-wide electorate, Premier Mark McGowan said the current system was outdated and not operating in the best interests of democracy.

"The group voting tickets system in the WA Legislative Council has been roundly criticised," Mr McGowan said.

"In addition, the council currently is the most undemocratic of any State or Territory in Australia.

"It lags behind most parliaments in the developed world."

Electoral Affairs Minister John Quigley said regardless of where you lived, everybody's vote should carry the same weight.

"At the last election for the Legislative Council, a vote in Kalgoorlie was worth three and a half times a vote in Albany," Mr Quigley said.

"A vote in Wundowie was worth four times more than a vote in Wooroloo, just nine kilometres away.

"WA has previously phased out enhanced voting rights based on land ownership, race, gender and wealth.

"This is the necessary next step to bring about full voting equality.

"It is similarly beyond time to end the practice of 'preference harvesting' in WA.

"The community was rightly dumbfounded this year when one legislative councillor was elected on 98 votes, while 27,000 votes could not secure a seat elsewhere.

"These are sensible and proportionate reforms which will enhance the franchise of all Western Australians and adopt electoral best practice from interstate and overseas."

Want weekly news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Farm Weekly newsletter.