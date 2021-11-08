Outstanding lines in WALSA weaner sale

THIS season Elders and Nutrien Livestock will again join forces and offer weaners every Wednesday in a combined WALSA weaner sale at Boyanup.

Following the success of the past couple of season's sales, the two companies are keen this season to make the event bigger and better when they kick off on Wednesday, November 10 at 1pm.

Two other sales will also be held in November on Wednesday 17 and 24 followed by sales in December on Wednesday, 1, 8, 15 and 22.

Then in the new year sales will kick off on Wednesday, January 5 with other January sales on Wednesday, 12 and 19 plus Friday, January 28 with the last sale of the season expected to be on Wednesday, February 2.

With a good season and plenty of feed throughout the South West, the weaners are sure to impress when they are yarded in the sales in coming months.

Nutrien Livestock South West livestock manager Peter Storch said on the back of very good seasonal conditions in the South West area, the weights of this year's weaners would be higher than last season.

"We will have plenty of outstanding owner-bred lines from many regular sale vendors on offer this year throughout the season and there will be something for everyone," Mr Storch said.

"There will be weaners in these sales to suit all markets from backgrounders and lotfeeders to live export and even buyers looking for future breeders."

Equally as happy with the weaners which will be on offer this season is Elders South West livestock manager Michael Carroll who said this season's weekly WALSA Boyanup weaner sales were sure to impress with the calves looking very good.

"After experiencing an early break, good winter rains and substantial spring fodder growth most calves will weigh slightly heavier than last year," Mr Carroll said.

"The regular vendors who present the calves for the WALSA weaner sales do a professional breeding job and preparing them with all being weaned a minimum of 10 days especially for the sales, therefore they are ready for the buyer to either put in the paddock or in the feedlot.

"The current demand for replacement stock is looking very good and we think it will continue into the weaner sale season, so we are encouraging all clients to get on the front foot and ensure they are weaning their calves in time to market them in these sales."

Like last year all calves on offer in these sales will be weaned for a minimum of 10 days, meaning all the work will be done for the buyers and they will be ready to go when they get them home.

"The weaning of calves prior to sale has been pushed by the buyers for a number of years as they have seen first hand the weaned calves perform better once they get them home irrespective of if they are going into the paddock or a feedlot operation," Mr Storch said.

"So it is important if buyers are wanting to capitalise on the current market conditions they get themselves organised in regards to weaning their calves early prior to selling as I believe numbers will fill up early to accommodate the current strong demand from buyers."

After successfully interfacing the sales on AuctionsPlus for the first time last season, this season's sale will again be run on the online selling platform.

The sales will be sequential interfaced on AuctionsPlus , meaning buyers will be able to buy out of the sale without having to be at the saleyards.

A feature this season, will be the November 24 sale which will have a special Charolais sired calf offering.

Each Charolais sired pen of calves will be judged and prizes awarded.

So this is one sale to keep in mind for anyone using Charolais bulls in their herd.

In the first sale of the season next week on Wednesday, November 10 there will be numerous large lines of Angus calves from regular vendors including Stoney Pastoral Co, Burradale and KL & SA Payne, while Limousin calves will be presented by J & I Wilmot and Highland Valley Homestead will offer Murray Greys.



