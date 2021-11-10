Maternal ewe sale grosses over $1.64m

THE inaugural Nutrien Livestock maternal ewe sale via AuctionsPlus produced a strong result, with the shedding lines being a sale highlight.

There were nearly 100 registered bidders, 75 from Western Australia, 10 from Victoria, 10 from New South Wales and three from South Australia, of which 25 were active bidders.

The majority of the ewes remained local with just two interstate buyers purchasing some pens.

A total of 7317 ewes were split into 27 lots with 23 lots (5894 head) selling during the auction for a gross of $1,643,834.

There were 4144 ewes, 2579 lambs and 594 hoggets.

Prices peaked at $555 for a pen of 59 UltraWhite 1.5 to 2.5-year-old ewes weighing an average of 80.3 kilograms, which were offered by AC & JE Cunningham, Pingelly and sold to a Katanning purchaser.

Another pen of 104 UltraWhite ewes weighing 80.6kg of the same age from the Cunninghams made $481 and went to a buyer at Katanning.

All the Cunninghams' lines were based on Hillcroft Farms bloodlines.

The Cunninghams also saw good returns for their UltraWhite ewe lambs.

Values for these hit $455 for a line of 253 head weighing on average 41.7kg when they sold to a buyer at Amelup.

The second top price was $492 for a line of 342 UltraWhite ewe lambs weighing an average of 49.9kg, sold by Davina Enterprises, Wongan Hills, to a Williams-based buyer.

This pen of 342 UltraWhite ewe lambs offered by Davina Enterprises, Wongan Hills, sold for $492 in the sale.

Davina Enterprises then sold 54 UltraWhite ewe lambs weighing 36kg for $402 paid by a Wandering buyer.

Both lines were dropped from the end of April through to the end of May this year and based on Hillcroft Farms bloodlines.

A draft of 219 UltraWhite ewe lambs averaging 41.5kg offered by EF & SL Blechynden, Pingelly, also made good money, selling to a Quairading buyer for $452.

Beverley-based RF Fisher & Co sold 250 White Dorper ewe lambs (June 2021-drop) weighing an average of 41.5kg to a Toodyay buyer for $300, while a line of 475 4.5yo White Dorper ewes weighing 75.9kg from the Fishers sold at $280 to a purchaser at Kojonup.

A high of $300 was paid for a pen of 250 White Dorper ewe lambs offered by RF Fisher & Co, Beverley.

Ball Farming, Redmond, was a major vendor in the sale, offering lines of UltraWhite and UltraWhite-White Dorper cross ewes, based on Hillcroft Farms blood.

The Redmond enterprise saw its line of 107 1.5yo UltraWhite ewes make $250, while its next line of 135 1.5yo UltraWhite ewes sold at $252.

The best price Ball Farming achieved was $262 for 180 4.5yo UltraWhite-White Dorper ewes that weighed 56.6kg which sold to a Victorian buyer.

The Balls' other pens of UltraWhite-White Dorper ewes made $260 and $250 for 109 3.5yo ewes and 162 2.5-4yo ewes scanned in lamb respectively.

There was one line of Van Rooy ewe lambs offered in the sale by Bundawarra Ag Co, Morawa.

The line of 110 ewes weighing 31.6kg sold for $274 to a buyer from Kulin.

Dorper ewe lambs also sold with a buyer from Williams purchasing a pen of 301 Dorper ewe lambs weighing 49.2kg based on Kaya bloodlines from RJ & CM Beatty, Burakin, at $262.

Wickepin producers GS & B Martin sold two pens of Kojak ewes.

The Wickepin operation saw its line of 202 4-4.5yo ewes make $268, while 205 5-5.5yo ewes sold at $230.

There was also good interest in the non-shedding sheep, which included Dohne, Prime SAMM and Multi-Purpose Merinos (MPM) lines.

The best price for these ewes was $262 achieved by TG & RC Browne, Chirniminup stud, Nyabing, for a line of 526 August shorn, 1.5yo Dohne ewes weighing 65.6kg which sold to an Albany purchaser.

TG & RC Browne, Chirniminup stud, Nyabing, sold 526 1.5yo Dohne ewes for $262.

Also offering a line of Dohne ewe hoggets was Rathnally, Wongan Hills.

The line of 487 September shorn ewe hoggets weighing 50.5kg sold at $220 to a purchaser from NSW.

The Moir family, Glenelg Estate, Glenelg Prime SAMM stud, Amelup, offered one pen of 560 January shorn, 3.5yo Prime SAMM ewes weighing an average of 85.3kg, which sold to a Katanning buyer for $220.

Glenelg Estate also sold a draft of 540 January shorn, 4.5yo Prime SAMM ewes weighing 80.6kg to a buyer at Katanning for $200.

The one line of MPM ewes sold in the sale were from Clifton Farming, Woodanilling.

A Jandakot buyer paid $220 for 164 October shorn, 1.5yo MPM ewes weighing an average of 55.4kg.

A final line of 350 October shorn, White Suffolk-Merino ewe lambs weighing 34.6kg from Miniritchie Farm, Northam, sold at $142 to a Bunbury buyer.

