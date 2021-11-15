Dung beetle buries in for soil health

Onthophagus Gazella (dung beetle) in a farm nursery at Bakers Hill.

HIDDEN in dung pads across the Wheatbelt could lie an unlikely hero of improved soil quality, reduced compaction and fly and parasite control management - the humble dung beetle.

The Wheatbelt Natural Resource Management's Dung Beetle Highway project is hoping to discover how many dung beetles and what varieties exist across farms in the region.

Small dung beetle populations exist across WA but due to an increase of cropping and widespread destocking in the Wheatbelt, dung beetle populations are in decline.

The project is hoping to increase the dung beetle populations and distribution.

The first step is to partner with farms in the Wheatbelt to map and trap the beetles.

Once they have established viable beetle populations, the next step is to create beetle nurseries.

"The nurseries would breed up different species of beetle and then the Wheatbelt NRM would ideally work with properties that are within flying distance of them," said project manager Felicity Gilbert.

"We want to build the number of beetle-friendly properties around the Wheatbelt and, hopefully, increase distribution and species availability."

Known for their many benefits, an increase in beetle populations could be a cost-effective way to mitigate pests, while aerating and fertilising the soil.

"When you mention dung beetles many people immediately think of fly and parasite control, however their benefits extend far beyond this," Ms Gilbert said.

"Dung beetles are one of nature's most efficient recyclers.

"Their tunnelling activities have significant benefits to soil health, pasture production and can also reduce water pollution.

"In an area such as the Wheatbelt, with its nutrient-poor sandy soils, this project offers an opportunity to explore more biological ways of improving soil health."

Farms that get involved with the mapping and trapping phase would only be required to put out traps four times a year.

The traps would then be sent to the NRM for analysis.

To learn more and to find out how to register your farm go to wheatbeltnrm.org.au

