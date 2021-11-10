Funding flows for Northern Murray-Darling Basin Metering Program

Farmers in the northern Murray-Darling catchment will soon benefit from a $25 million investment in the Northern Murray-Darling Basin Metering Program.

The funding was announced in June and the first round has now been delivered to the New South Wales and Queensland state governments, which are administering the program.



The Queensland government has received $895,000 to support the development of a water app to capture water meter readings, start earthworks to build a meter testing facility and improve telemetry.

Queensland Water Minister Glenn Butcher said the water user mobile app was being developed by the Department of Regional Development, Manufacturing and Water.

Mr Butcher said formal engagement with trial participants would commence in early 2022.

Works have also started on an upgrade to the Hydrographic Support Unit at Rocklea to provide capabilities for independent assessment of meter accuracy.



The upgrade is expected to be operation by mid-December.

"Safeguarding long-term, sustainable water security for the Murray Darling Basin has been one of the Palaszczuk government's key priorities since 2015," Mr Butcher said.



"We've made it a priority because our government understands the long-term implications for the agriculture industry and environment if we don't get it right."

The NSW government has received $725,000 to help establish a rebate program for water users and will also progress the paid metering traineeships for First Nations Australians in regional areas.

A spokesperson for NSW Water Minister Melinda Pavey said the NSW government was implementing strong, consistent and transparent rules for metering non-urban water.

"Metering protects water users' property rights and ensures we know whether water is being taken according to the rules," the spokesperson said.

All up the NSW and federal government have committed $18m for a telemetry rebate program for water users who install compliant telemetry equipment.

"Under this program water users with privately owned meters will receive a $975 rebate, paid as a credit on their water bill, when they connect to the NSW government's telemetry system," the spokesperson said.

"There will be no need to apply for a rebate - water users will automatically receive rebates at their next billing run after they are connected.

"We expect the rebate program to be up and running in the 2021-22 financial year, and importantly it will be backdated to cover all eligible water users who have already connected to telemetry."



Federal Water Minister Keith Pitt said it was essential the program rollout brings tangible benefits to farmers and communities throughout the basin.

"The Australian government has made $25m available through the program to improve water measurement and telemetry in the Northern Basin so water users can more easily comply with requirements," Mr Pitt said.

"This is improving the information available to local communities, to water users and to compliance officers across the Northern Basin.

"That means improved transparency for water users, better water management outcomes and stronger confidence for communities at the local level."

