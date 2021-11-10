Voting opens for grass-fed cattle reps

Voting has opened for four positions on the Cattle Council of Australia's board.

Director positions representing New South Wales Farmers Association, Northern Territory Cattlemen's Association, Tasmanian Farmers and Graziers Association and the Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA are set to be confirmed through the vote.

CCA president Markus Rathsmann said it was important members had an opportunity to show their support for their representatives.

"Every Cattle Council member will be emailed an online ballot, making it quick and easy for them to support our candidates," Mr Rathsmann said.

"Last year this electronic ballot system saw a record number of members take part in the AGM.

"I am pleased to see all candidates who have nominated for a board position with Cattle Council.

"They have been part of a dedicated team that has guided our industry through the challenges of drought, natural disasters and COVID-19.

"All have shown a commitment to the future of the beef industry and its representation.

"I wish all candidates the best in the lead up to the Cattle Council AGM on November 24."

Voting for the four board positions will be open until midday on Wednesday 24 November 2021 - with the result to be announced at the conclusion of CCA's AGM that day.

Cattle Council has engaged corporate election specialists TrueVote to conduct the ballot and to provide scrutineers for the count.

More information on the candidates can be found at www.cattlecouncil.com.au/agm.

