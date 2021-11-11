Moora ewes sell to an average of $227

A GOOD crowd and consistent bidding helped to achieve a sale average of $227 when the Elders ewe sale was held at the Moora saleyards last week.

Along with dust and flies, potential buyers and onlookers filled the yards eager to take part in the auction.

There were plenty of active bidders in attendance making it easy for Elders auctioneer Patrick Hannagan to knock down all of the lines within an hour.

The Elders team yarded a total of 8755 ewes with all selling for a gross of $1,990,932.

The yarding consisted mostly of spring-shorn 1.5-year-old ewes, with 4414 being penned on the day, while 4.5yo ewes also made up a large portion of the offering with 2263 head penned.

The remainder of the offering included 2.5yo, 3.5yo and 5.5yo ewes.

The sale featured the genuine dispersals of J & AJ Brennan, P & B Westlake and H M Rolinson & Co.

Elders agents were interfacing with AuctionsPlus for the entirety of the sale.

On AuctionsPlus there were 1720 catalogue views with 35 registered bidders logged on from Western Australia, New South Wales (NSW), Victoria and South Australia (SA) and an additional 21 guest viewers logged in to watch the auction.

Throughout the sale there were seven online bids across two lines which resulted in one lot selling to a NSW buyer.

The second lot in the sale sold via AuctionsPlus making the sale's second top price of $270 for 694 September shorn, Maununda bloodline, 1.5yo ewes from P & B Westlake & Co.

It was the first lot of the sale that achieved the top price when Elders Wongan Hills bid $274.

The line was made up of 579 October shorn, Manunda bloodline, 1.5yo ewes offered by HM Rolinson & Co.

Elders Wongan Hills secured another line of 1.5yo ewes, paying $244 for 419 October shorn, Ingle bloodline ewes from GD & SA Johnson, Yenderdano Farms, Piawaning.

Elders Northam agent Lynton Saunders (left), vendor Phill Syred, Bolgart and Edward Ludemann, Bolgart, looking over the ewes on offer before the Elders sale at Moora last week.

The final line purchased by Elders Wongan Hills was a line of 446 October shorn, Mocardy bloodline, 3.5yo ewes at $244 offered by Daybron Farms.

LV & EM Dodd sold a line of 137 March shorn, Ejanding bloodline, 1.5yo ewes for the third top price of the sale of $266 to Sancta Monica Farms Pty Ltd.

A high of $248 was paid by C M & R M Patmore for a line of 95 August shorn, Yarrum bloodline, 1.5yo ewes offered by RJ & VM Hathway.

The remaining 96 August shorn, Yarrum bloodline, 1.5yo ewes offered by RJ & VM Hathway also sold for $248 to F W Gill.

Then $242 was paid by BR & LL Sinclair for a line of 320 October shorn, Ejanding bloodline from JS Jones & Sons.

BR & LL Sinclair also purchased a line of 277 October shorn, San-Mateo bloodline, 1.5yo ewes offered by MJ & J Crowther for $222.

Paying $232 for 298 October shorn, San-Mateo bloodline 1.5yo ewes was R L Fileay & Silvermoon from Atlas Farms.

J & AJ Brennan sold two separate lines of 2.5yo ewes.

Brad Sinclair (left), New Norcia, Nick Sinclair, New Norcia and vendor Graham Johnson, Piawaning, caught up before the sale at Moora.

The first consisted of 307 October shorn, Rhamily and Ejanding bloodline ewes for $240 to Harding Sawyer Co.

The next line of 2.5yo sold to PJ & DT Hannagan for $188 and was for 157 October shorn, Rhamily and Ejanding bloodline ewes.

Harding Sawyer & Co went on to purchase one line of 180 October shorn, San-Mateo bloodline 1.5yo ewes for $246 from Atlas Farms.

Harding Sawyer & Co also secured three separate lines of 4.5yo (including some 3.5yo) ewes totalling 1252 ewes ranging from $208-$240.

Prices for 3.5yo ewes topped at $260 when Udenoaks Pty Ltd successfully bid on 244 May shorn, Eungai bloodline ewes offered by Camgan Enterprises.

The final line of 3.5yo ewes was offered by P F Nixon & Co consisting of 306 October shorn, Glendemar bloodline ewes, which made $244 paid by MJ & TLG Kowald.

There was a strong attendance a the Elders Moora ewe sale last Thursday.

A line of 240 May shorn, Eungai bloodline, 4.5yo ewes from Camgan Enterprises sold for $242 to R L Fileay & Silvermoon.

The next best price for a line of 4.5yo ewes was $228 for 349 October shorn, Glendemar bloodline ewes from P F Nixon & Co, purchased by BR & LL Sinclair.

The last line bought by the Sinclairs was a line of 362 March shorn, Eungai bloodline, 5.5 yo ewes from Gracemere Farms.

One pen of 4.5-5.5yo ewes was offered by TV & JM Just and consisting of 262 September shorn, AMS bloodline ewes, made $190 and was paid by R L Fileay & Silvermoon.

