National award for Farm Weekly journalist

FARM Weekly journalist Brooke Littlewood is the winner of the Caroline Jones Women in Media Young Journalist's Award for 2021.

Ms Littlewood, who joined the Farm Weekly team in March, is the fifth recipient of the award since its inception in 2017.

She relocated to WA after working in Victoria and South Australia and was previously highly commended in the award for her work at the Sunraysia Daily, in Victoria.

Ms Littlewood's winning entry contained long-form and in-depth explorations of the complex challenges of life on the land today.

She has also displayed a strong and ongoing personal commitment to improving mental health outcomes in regional and rural Australia, designing drink coasters for greater awareness to be distributed widely across clubs and sporting bodies.

Runner-up for this year's award is Samantha Jonscher, a multi-platform ABC reporter based in Alice Springs.

Ms Jonscher submitted a series of topical and sensitively presented stories on the long-term shortage of housing for Indigenous people in the Northern Territory and the contentious, nationwide issue of the allocation of water rights.

The award is supported by the National Press Club and seeks to shine a light on outstanding reportage by female journalists working across the regions.

It is named in honour of Caroline Jones AO, a ground-breaking journalist who joined the ABC in 1963 and became the first female reporter for This Day Tonight.

She reported for Four Corners between 1972-1981 before presenting Radio National's Search for Meaning program.

In 1996, she became the presenter of Australian Story.

Ms Jones is also the co-patron of Women in Media.

She praised the quality of this year's entrants, all of whom provided coverage of important stories from around the country.

"Once again this year, the judges were impressed by the high quality of journalism submitted by our young rural and regional award applicants, giving a voice to their communities on local matters which are often of national public interest," Ms Jones said.

She praised the Farm Weekly journalist for her tenacity in travelling long distances to speak with farmers "producing absorbing sprawling sagas of country life" and respecting her subjects through meticulous detail and extensive quotes.

Farm Weekly editor Darren O'Dea congratulated Ms Littlewood on her win, saying she quickly became a valued member of the team after moving from South Australia.

"Brooke has the ability to unearth great stories and tell them in an informative and entertaining style," Mr O'Dea said.

"She also has a penchant for finding quirky stories that take our readers on an adventure."

Ms Littlewood has won a $2500 personal development grant and the opportunity to spend a week in Canberra being mentored by Women in Media members working in the Press Gallery and national capital media outlets.