BeefUp provides a glimpse into the future

IMAGINE running a cattle station without fencing or having the ability to remotely monitor calving on the vast and isolated stretches of northern Australia.

To some it may seem an unrealistic or distant dream, but for Western Australian beef producers trials of such systems are providing a window into the future of farming.

Last week, northern pastoralists beefed up conversation on using technology - including virtual fencing and birthing sensors on cows - to better improve animal welfare and maximise production.

About 80 producers, industry representatives and researchers attended the Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA) BeefUp forums held in Newman and Broome.

The forums, which were developed by the Regional Beef Research Committee (RBRC), MLA and the BeefUp team, provided beef producers with an update on the latest on farm research and technology.

The forums also provided an important opportunity to network with others in the red meat industry.

BeefUp co-ordinator Natalie Bell said the response to the event showed the industry's passion to be "the very best at what they do".

Ms Bell said it was fulfilling to not only see everyone come together, but to also see such a want for high quality events to be delivered across the northern regions.

"In both Newman and Broome, there was a strong program focus on teaming research and technology updates with presentations from producers who have been trialling it or using it on the ground," Ms Bell said.

"That allowed for discussion in an open setting, which highlighted what works, what the challenges were and where and how improvements could be made.

"It was very much a shared learning opportunity."

Ms Bell added that industry wide, significant investment and research had been made in agricultural technology to improve animal welfare, pain relief and improvements in on farm production practices, and these were key areas discussed over both forums.

"I think that is at the forefront of what all producers want - they really want to ensure they are doing the very best by their animals.

"Additionally, how technology can be used to improve and build efficiencies in production and the supply chain, and how it allows producers can operate more sustainably and effectively."

Among the speakers was University of Queensland senior research fellow Dr Kieren McCosker who provided a presentation on the CalfWatch project, which has been trialled in northern Australia.

CalfWatch is about developing a system that has the potential to remotely monitor calving in extensive conditions using sensor technology.

Ms Bell said Dr McCosker's presentation was "fascinating" in terms of the research done to date, the data that had been collected and the impact on mitigating calf loss.

Key messages of his discussion were:

Calf loss is a multifactorial problem.

The scale of the problem is known, and currently there are several projects investigating different aspects of interventions.

There will be substantially more investment in research activities moving forward, making interventions on commercial properties to reduce calf loss.

The critical risk period for calf death is within the first week of life and interventions aiming at calf vigour around the time of birth and neonatal death are being targeted.

Ensure sound management practices aiming at delivering good nutrition, safe environments including the risk of predation.

Ms Bell said Dr McCosker said there was huge opportunity for industry to maximise the technology availability and the sophistication in terms of data capture and how it could be used.

"We need to maximise how data works and there is technology like CERES tags and Black Box that are really changing the way people do business and operate.

"So how do we harness that in such a way that makes businesses more successful, to grow profit, improve productivity and animal wellbeing and also operate more sustainably."

The University of Western Australia animal scientist Phil Vercoe shared an update on Rio Tinto's virtual fencing trial, which has used GPS cattle collars, invisible boundaries, satellite co-ordinators and towers to monitor movement of livestock.

Dr Vercoe said the trial had proved promising in understanding where animals move in the rangelands, what they eat, the quality of feed and how they can be managed to improve both productivity and rangeland health.

Ms Bell said the workforce panel discussion was also a highlight of the event, as it created significant conversation on building a career in agriculture.

Facilitated by Livestock Collective's Amelia Nolan, the panel included Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development senior project officer Sue-Ellen Shaw, Saltwater Country founder and chairperson Cara Peek and Elders agronomist Jimmy Bidstrup and

"Agriculture is about so much more than the stereotypical man in a paddock, wearing an akubra, chewing a piece of straw," Ms Bell said.

"The panel looked at the full breadth of what a career in agriculture actually entails.

"It also looked at the roles we each play in advocating for the industry, not just in terms of career, but also in connectivity and closing the urban-rural divide.

"It is funny because you can put the word ag infront of anything now and there is a career in it.

"That's how diverse our industry is.

"We wanted to bring focus to creating a really strong industry and all the elements that contribute to building that at capacity and capability.

"We all need to play a role in promoting the significance of what our industry does and the meaning of work in terms of food security."

Panel discussions included conversations around environmental stewardship, First Nations engagement and connectivity to country and how diverse and sophisticated agriculture has become.

The Broome forum also included a session on priority setting with introductions from MLA facilitator David Beatty, RBRC chairman James Camp and Northern Beef program manager Trevor Price.

Ms Bell said the priority setting session was about understanding what the key priorities were in the region for producers.

She said it was a key outcome of all BeefUp forums and it was well participated in by those attending in Broome and Newman.

Additionally, MLA managing director Jason Strong provided an update on regionally relevant insights from research, development and adoption as well as a market update.

"Jason was able to provide a global market update and insights and talk to the strategic direction of MLA, and the industry," Mr Bell said.

"He drove home a strong message about recognising and advocating for the industry, and that we shouldn't be surprised by success because, as a whole, the industry had been investing so strongly in being better and there had been a plan to get us where we are today.

"Jason also noted that the red meat industry is in a strong position and that is attributable to becoming the best it can be through better animal traceability, better connected supply chain, high quality and high value markets."

Other speakers and presentations included:

An update on the Northern Australia Climate Program - CliMates with Jardine MacDonald of Rangeland NRMS.

Genomics in 2021: Northern cattle genomic update - Alliance for Agriculture and Food Innovation centre director professor Ben Hayes.

Investment into pastoral irrigated agriculture in northern Western Australia with Haydn Sale of Argyle Cattle Company and DPIRD senior development officer Christopher Ham.

Northern beef development project update with Northern Beef Development program manager Trevor Price.

Pain relief options during spraying - Broome Cattle Vets veterinarian and director Bryce Mooring.

Producer demonstration sites options for pain relief - Northern Beef Development officer Rach Darwin.

Developing a farm animal welfare plan using the WELFARECHECK program - Australian Veterinary Semen Morphology president Dr Tracy Sullivan.

Improving the carbon footprint of northern beef production - Integrity Ag agricultural analyst Gabriel Cane.

The future is your succession - Mike Stephens of Meridan Ag.

Irrigation R&D in the Pilbara - DPIRD project manager Dr Chris Schelfhout.

NB2 and CN30 update - MLA grassfed beef program manager Nigel Tomkins and sustainable innovation manager Doug McNicholl.

Regional Beef Research Committee chairmen's address - Pilbara representative Joe Paull and Kimberley chairman James Camp

