NFF and NBN partnership aimed at improving digital literacy

Up to $15.6 billion could be added to the value of the agricultural sector by 2030 with the adoption of internet-enabled digital agriculture.



On-farm connectivity is the key to unlocking this potential, according to the Connecting Australian Agriculture paper.



But an obvious challenges remains. Reliable internet access.

Previously released research from the Australian Farm Institute found that 75 per cent of the increased production that could be attributed to the adoption of agtech requires internet connectivity.



In order to close the gap the National Farmers' Federation and NBN have signed a three-year partnership aimed at improving digital literacy, education and awareness of digital agriculture.

NBN regional and remote chief development officer Gavin Williams said the role of NBN was to help farmers, and industry, leave no paddock behind in this digital agricultural revolution.

Mr Williams said the ultimate aim was to work together to achieve full digital adoption across Australia's farming industry.

"Harnessing the digital agricultural revolution is the next big opportunity for Australian agriculture with a new generation of connected tools enabling things like remote sensing and automation, which will help farmers save time, grow productivity and make more informed decisions," Mr Williams said.

"The key to unlocking this digital agriculture revolution is on-farm connectivity, not just at the homestead but out in the paddock."

Federal Communications Minister Paul Fletcher attended the launch of the paper at Charles Sturt University in Wagga Wagga, NSW, on Tuesday.



Mr Fletcher said the Australian government was committed to supporting the sector, including by improving connectivity in regional Australia.

"We know that digital technologies offer vast potential to support our agricultural producers to grow their businesses, create jobs and enhance the economy," he said.



"Capabilities such as remote monitoring, automation and a wide range of others can drive efficiency and productivity for our agricultural sector - lifting its value from $60b to $100b by 2030."



NFF president Fiona Simson said meeting the organisation's target of $100b by 2030 relies on farmers' successfully capturing the transformative opportunities of digital agriculture.

"It's our goal that by 2030, every Australian farm has access to the infrastructure and skills needed to connect to the Internet of Things," Ms Simson said.

"The NFF's partnership with NBN is at the heart of ensuring this vision becomes a reality."

