Plantation razed by Kangaroo Island fires on the market

A plantation victim of the devastating Kangaroo Island bushfires has been put on the market.



Triple Valley was just one of the properties razed by the 2020 bushfires which consumed almost half the island, the worst in its history.



Despite the obvious damage, Triple Valley with 636 hectares (1570 acres) remains a unique chunk of the island looking to forge a new future.

Located at Gosse at the western end of the Island, Triple Valley lies adjacent the Flinders Chase National Park and is only a 15 minute drive north of Hanson Bay.



The property has been developed as a hardwood plantation, specifically Tasmanian Blue Gum, and was established in 2005.



The estate was another victim of the bushfires with the trees having now coppiced from below and the outer bark stripped off leaving white unblemished wood in the main.



Vendors estimate there is about 150,000 tonnes of standing timber on the property that has the potential for a range of uses and applications.



The owners have also been investigating the potential to produce biochar, a charcoal that is used for improving soils for agriculture and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.



The new owner could also clear the land for grazing or cropping once the trees are gone.



In a relatively remote part of the Island, famous beaches and other localities including Stokes Bay, Seal Bay, the Cape Borda Lighthouse and Kangaroo Island's largest town, Kingscote, are all within a one hour's drive.



Rural production on Kangaroo Island while relatively diverse, is mainly focussed on the prime lamb, beef, and wool sectors.



Other industries include horticulture (seed potato production and vegetables), as well as wine and more recently spirit distillation, aquaculture and numerous cottage scale industries such as dairy and honey production.



The expansion of forestry throughout the 1990's and 2000's decades occurred mainly within the higher rainfall areas.



Triple Valley is for sale by expressions of interest closing December 15.

For more information contact the agents from Colliers International, Jesse Manuel on 0421 550242 or Tim Altschwager on 0408 814699.

