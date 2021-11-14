Perfection Fresh taking consumers to the farm with augmented reality

Fresh produce suppliers Perfection Fresh have developed a new way to engage with consumers.

QR codes will soon appear on the packaging of Qukes, Broccolini, Perfection Tomatoes, Calypso Mangoes and other lines.



Consumers will be able to scan the code and go to an immersive and interactive augmented reality experience.

Perfection Fresh's new AR offering educates its customers on the unique farming environments that are integral to growing quality fresh produce by Perfection Fresh's own farms and growers right around Australia.

It also offers users a suite of options including recipe inspiration, information on taste and flavour, storage tips on keeping produce fresher for longer, taste pairings as well as health and nutritional information.

The Perfection Fresh interactive map gives viewers four areas to explore right around Australia, showing users which climates work best for which produce as well as how produce is harvested.

More than 50 per cent of consumers better recall brands that regularly engage them with immersive technologies, new research has found.

Interacting with products that have AR experiences leads to a 94 per cent higher conversion rate due to the fact individuals can better recall products and feel connected with brands.

By scanning QR codes on Perfection Fresh packaging, consumers can access a suite of features from nutritional information to Australia's unique farming environments.

Perfection Fresh head of marketing Luke Gibson said the company was always looking for innovative ways to engage consumers on how to make the most of incredible produce varieties.



"It's time consumers understand more about where their food comes from and learn to value the amazing eating experiences that different produce varieties can bring," Mr Gibson said.

"Augmented reality provides an evolving technology platform that will appeal to tech savvy consumers wanting to take a deeper dive into the world of fresh produce both now and into the future.



"It's a powerful tool to teach kids where their food comes from and encourage them to consume more fruits and vegetables."

