GreenCollar and AgriProve strike carbon partnership

Environmental project developer and investor GreenCollar has struck a partnership with soil carbon developer AgriProve.

The two companies will integrate all available nature-based carbon farming methods to make carbon projects more accessible across Australia's diverse landscapes and agricultural enterprises.



Opportunities to grow farm-gate revenue will exist for farmers and producers as a result of superior quality credits that deliver greater environmental impact tied to improved agricultural production outcomes.



Bringing the full suite of nature-based projects together will allow land managers to streamline project operations and take a whole of landscape approach.



This will unlock the economic and environmental potential of carbon sequestration through improved land management and means that carbon farming may be possible on properties or areas of a property that were not previously accessible.



This could include smaller farm holdings, or those in higher rainfall or intensive agriculture areas focused on implementing regenerative agricultural outcomes.



Read more:

GreenCollar will immediately seek to integrate soil carbon opportunities into projects within its existing portfolio and will be able to offer soil carbon to new partners coming onboard.



Soil carbon will also extend to its Reef Credit projects meaning land managers within the Great Barrier Reef catchment can also see improved rewards for on-farm actions that improve water quality flowing to the reef.



Soil projects will also be integrated into GreenCollar's emerging biodiversity portfolio, enabling the full impact of positive land stewardship and environmental projects to be valued.



GreenCollar chief commercial officer Dave Moore said the partnership would see the agriculture sector engage in projects that utilise all available carbon farming methodologies and even open up project opportunities to properties that may have previously been unsuited to nature-based methodologies.



"This means greater measurable environmental benefit for each credit generated, which represents additional revenue through the farm gate and flowing back into regional communities," Mr Moore said.



"Adding soil to our preliminary biodiversity framework will further boost the supply of premium credits to the voluntary market and increase investment into positive environmental impact at scale."



AgriProve managing director Matthew Warnken said the nature of carbon farming projects in Australia had until this stage been largely centered on nature-based above ground solutions including Human Induced Regeneration and Avoided Deforestation.



"Through this partnership, soil carbon projects will be more readily included in carbon farming solutions in Australia, offering farmers greater additionality and biodiverse opportunities from their land," Mr Warnken said.



Start the day with all the big news in agriculture! Sign up below to receive our daily FarmOnline newsletter.



The story GreenCollar and AgriProve strike carbon partnership first appeared on Farm Online.