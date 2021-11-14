Merinos sell for record average of $1887

AFTER a tougher selling season last year, Merinos bounced back with vengeance at ram sales this year to sell for a record average of $1887 to put a smile back on the face of Merino stud breeders across WA.

With the wool market in a more positive position compared to last year, along with feed and water in the paddocks, producers were more confident in their bidding.

As a result of this improved confidence all the important figures across the board - number of rams sold, average and gross were up on last year when the wool market was at its lowest levels since 2012.

Not only were the overall gross figure of more than $16.159 million and average figure of $1887 up on last year, they also smashed the previous best figures set for the breed in 2018, setting a new benchmark for Merino sales in the State.

With the wool market up significantly on 2020 levels it certainly provided more confidence to buyers at Merino ram sales this year.

When sales got underway at the beginning of September, the wool market was up more than 50 per cent on last year.

But it wasn't only the recovery of the wool market which provided producers with added incentive to bid strongly at Merino sales, the record returns they have seen for not just mutton and lamb but also breeding ewes were also a driving factor.

Prices at spring sheep sales this year again continued to strengthen but this year it wasn't on the back of strong Eastern States' demand but rather local demand.

In these sales Merino ewe prices peaked at $298 in the Nutrien Livestock Merredin, Corrigin and Wickepin ewe sale for a line of 1.5-year-old ewes, while the sales which included both ewes and lambs averaged between $175 to $234.

So with all the positives in the industry buyers showed they were very keen to bid strongly on the rams they really wanted to further improve their genetic programs and this lifted both prices and clearances across nearly all sales.

During Merino and Poll Merino sales this year a total of 9210 rams were offered at 74 sales, broken into 64 single vendor sales and 10 multi-vendor sales and 8563 of these rams sold under the hammer.

The 2020 season saw 9214 rams offered and 8104 sold so in contrast this year there were 459 more rams sold and four less offered.

The clearance rate was 93pc and this was up 5pc, while overall the sales grossed $16,159,750, which was up $3,605,935 (29pc).

Like the gross figure and the clearance rate there was also a rise in the overall average for Merino sales.

The average rose $338 this year to finish at $1887, making it the best average recorded by the breed eclipsing the previous record figure set in 2018 of $1785.

Looking back over the results since 1996 the Merino has lost market share with the introduction of numerous other breeds to the industry but it still remains the most dominant breed.

The market share for Merinos for the number of rams sold this year was 59pc, which was down one point on 2020, while in terms of the gross figure the Merino breed held 63pc of the market, which was the same as last year.

The more than $16m gross figure achieved this year, ranks as the second largest ever recorded for the breed.

The largest gross figure on record was achieved in 2018, when sales nearly broke the $17m barrier and recorded a gross of $16,902,020.

The strong season result was no doubt built around the top end of the market, which was very impressive as buyers were prepared to pay top dollar for top rams to improve their breeding programs.

This year there were 31 rams sold for $10,000 or more, which was up 12 on last year.

This included nine rams which sold for $20,000 or more, while there were seven others to sell between $15,000 and $20,000.

Last year there were four which sold for $15,000 or more.

Of the 31 rams to sell for $10,000 or more, 26 were Polls, while 20 of the 31 sold to WA and Eastern States' studs with the remaining 11 going to commercial producers.

Prices for the season topped at $51,000, for a two-tooth Poll Merino sire sold by the Gooding and Robinson families' East Mundalla stud, Tarin Rock, at the Rabobank WA Sheep Expo & Ram Sale at Katanning in August.

The March shorn youngster was purchased by the House family, Barloo and Willemenup studs, Gnowangerup, while the underbidder was the Crichton Vale stud, Narembeen.

The ET-bred 143 kilogram ram was by East Mundalla Masterbuild 53 and out of East Mundalla 28, which is a daughter of Oakbank 44 Imperial 111-39.

On the wool front it had test figures of 19.5 micron, 2.8 SD, 14.2 CV and 99.6 per cent comfort factor (CF).

The price tag of $51,000 is the highest value paid for a Merino ram in WA since 2016 when the East Mundalla stud sold a sire at its on-property sale for $57,000, while it was the highest price paid at the Katanning sale in two decades.

The next best price was $37,000 achieved by the Thompson family's Moojepin stud, Katanning, when it sold a two-tooth Poll Merino for this value at its on-property sale to the Kerin Poll Merino stud, Yeoval, New South Wales.

The Thompson family, Moojepin stud, Katanning, sold the second top-priced Merino/Poll Merino ram and the top-priced ram at a single vendor Merino/Poll Merino ram sale when it sold this two-tooth Poll Merino for a new stud sale record top price of $37,000 at the stud's annual on-property ram sale at Katanning to Nigel Kerin, Kerin Poll Merino stud, Yeoval, NSW. With the ram were Moojepin stud co-principal David Thompson (left), farm hand Bodean Morton, Nutrien Livestock auctioneer Michael Altus and Moojepin stud co-principal Hamish Thompson.

The ram, which was by Moojepin 160990 and out of a ewe lamb, ranks in the top 10pc on MerinoSelect for post weaning weight (PWWT) at 9.9, yearling eye muscle depth (YEMD) at 2.4, yearling fat (YFAT) at 1.3, yearling staple length (YSL) at 23.62, early breech wrinkle (EBWR) at -1 and early breech cover (EBCOV) at -0.59.

Also at the Moojepin on-property ram sale another two-tooth Poll Merino sold for $25,500, which was the fifth top price for the year, while a third ram sold beyond $15,000 and made $15,500.

The third top price was $30,000 and this was recorded by the Button family's Manunda stud, Tammin, at the Rabobank WA Sheep Expo & Ram Sale at Katanning.

The four-tooth, full-wool Poll Merino sire was purchased by the Campbell family, Coromandel stud, Gairdner and the Griffiths family, Canowie Fields stud, Gairdner, with a semen share going to the Rothbury stud, Tenterden.

The 142kg, ET-bred ram, which is by Manunda 1310 (a son of Banavie 333), which the Manunda stud sold to the Woolkabin stud, Woodanilling, for $30,000 in 2018 and out of a Moorundie Geoffrey blood ewe, had wool figures of 21.6 micron, 3.3 SD, 15.1 CV and 99.3pc CF.

The fourth highest price was $26,000 for a two-tooth Poll Merino sold at the Anderson family's Anderson Rams on-property ram sale which sold to the O'Connor family, Oxton Park, Harden, NSW.

The double Polled ram, by Anderson 180633 ranks in the top 1pc on MerinoSelect for PWWT, yearling weight, YFAT, yearling faecal egg count, yearling scrotal circumference and the Dual Purpose Plus index.

The Anderson family also sold rams at $21,000 and $20,000 in their sale.

The top price for a Merino ram was $15,500 paid for a two-tooth ram from the Norrish family's Angenup stud, Kojonup, at their on-property sale by commercial producer Tom Marshall, Cranbrook.

The top-priced Merino ram for the season was sold by the Norrish family's Angenup stud, Kojonup, when they sold this two-tooth Merino sire at the stud's on-property ram sale for $15,500 to by TG Marshall, Cranbrook. With the ram were Angenup co-principal Gavin Norrish (left), buyers Jeff Pope and Tom Marshall, Elders south area manager Matt Ericsson and Angenup co-principal Rod Norrish.

The Norrish family in their on-property sale also sold a Poll Merino ram at $20,000.

Other sales to achieve values at the higher end between $15,000 and $25,000 included the Seymour Park on-property, Highbury ($24,500 and $18,500, both Polls); Woodyarrup on-property, Broomehill ($15,000, Merino); Derella Downs and Pyramid Poll on-property, Cascade ($15,000, Poll), while at the Rabobank WA Sheep Expo & Ram Sale the Wililoo stud, Woodanilling, sold a Poll for $18,000 and the Barloo stud sold a Poll for $15,500.

Along with the strong sale prices there were also a number of high priced private sales during the year and the biggest of these was $40,000 for a March-shorn, two-tooth Poll Merino sire, sold by the Hobley family, Wiringa Park stud, Nyabing, to the Pyramid Poll stud and Woodyarrup stud.

The sale was negotiated at the Rabobank WA Sheep Expo & Ram Sale at Katanning.

Also at Katanning it was announced the Rangeview stud, Darkan, had negotiated the private sale of a four-tooth, August shorn Poll Merino ram for $15,000 to Ashley Wilson, Yass, New South Wales.

p Single vendor

At the 64 single vendor sales, which included a couple of new ones, there were 8188 rams offered, up 67 head and 7646 sold, which was up 413 head on last year.

At these sales a total of 34 studs increased their offerings or offered the same numbers as 2020, while 41 sales sold the same number or more rams than 2020.

Like the number of rams sold this year, the average and gross figures for single vendor sales rose.

The average lifted by $329 to finish at $1910, while the gross figure jumped $3,166,060 to $14,603,950.

At these values this year's gross and average rank as the best on record for single vendor sales, breaking the previous records set in 2018 where the sales grossed $14,059,170 and averaged $1813.

In the single vendor offerings, Anderson Rams for a second year running, took the honour of recording the best average when it offered and sold 174 rams at an average of $3961, ranking it as the best ever average recorded at a single vendor Merino ram sale in WA.

Following on with impressive averages at single vendor sales were Moojepin ($3135 average, 150 offered, 146 sold); Woodyarrup ($2643, 253, 250); Lewisdale, Wickepin ($2582, 250, 250); Hiview, Boyup Brook ($2544, 68,68); East Mundalla ($2517, 139, 139) and Westerdale, McAlinden ($2503, 140, 133).

Others to record an average of more than $2200 were Seymour Park ($2477); East Strathglen, Tambellup ($2475); Wiringa Park ($2382); Kamballie, Tammin ($2277); Cranmore, Walebing ($2272) and Barloo/Willemenup ($2202), while there were another six to average between $2000 and $2200.

This meant there were a total of 19 sales which averaged $2000 or more compared to just 11 in 2020 and 2019.

In addition to this there were another 17 sales that averaged between $1500 and $2000 and 14 which averaged between $1200 and $1500.

This meant a total of 50 sales averaged $1200, compared to 38 in 2020.

Along with these there were eight sales to average between $1000-$1200, making a total of 58 sales or 91pc with an average of $1000 or more compared to 51 last year.

Fifty five single vendor sales (or 85pc) saw a lift in average and these rises ranged between $18 and $1524.

Recording the largest jump in average was Anderson Rams, which recorded the $1524 increase.

Other sales to raise their average by more than $600 included Hiview ($1177); Moojepin ($866); Kolindale at Esperance ($823); Mianelup, Gnowangerup ($685); Warralea, Gairdner ($678); Cranmore ($648); Canowie Fields ($639) and Rangeview ($632), while another four sales recorded a lift between $500 and $600.

A total clearance is a hard task and this year 15 sales ticked this box, being Anderson (174 head); Angenup (243); Arra-dale (102); Belka Valley, Bruce Rock (70); Billandri, Kendenup (200); Cardiff, Yorkrakine (120); Cranmore (199); East Mundalla (139), Hill Padua, Three Springs (120); Hiview (68); Kamballie (172); Lewisdale (250); Lukin Springs, Boyup Brook (89); Manunda (270) and Nepowie (238).

The Ledwith family with its Kolindale, Lewisdale-Corrigin, Eastville and Wanjalonar ram sales, again presented the largest offering of rams to buyers, cataloguing a whopping 669 rams and selling 632 at three different sales.

It offered 330 and sold 325 at its on-property Kolindale sale, which was the biggest offering this year at a single sale, while at its Lewisale-Corrigin, Eastville and Wanjalonar on-property sale it cleared 225 head from an offering of 255, ranking it as the fourth biggest of the season.

The Ledwith family's third sale for the year was their Kolindale Esperance sale and in it they sold 82 from 84 offered.

The second biggest sale in terms of numbers after the Kolindale on-property sale was the Barloo/Willemenup sale and in this fixture the House family offered 318 rams from its two studs and sold 306.

The next biggest were Manunda (270 offered, 270 sold); Woodyarrup (253, 250); Lewisdale (250, 250); Nepowie (238, 238); Angenup (234, 234); Eastville Park/Quailerup West, Wickepin (218, 220); while another two sales also offered 200 rams - Billandri and Wiringa Park.

All up there were 11 sales where 200 or more rams were offered and 10 sales where 200 or more were sold.

The five largest grossing single vendor sales all grossed more than $600,000 and they were Anderson Rams ($689,200); Barloo/Willemenup ($673,800); Woodyarrup ($660,700); Lewisdale ($645,400); Kolindale on-property ($606,100), while there were another two to gross more than $500,000 - Angenup and Manunda.

In addition to these big sales there were 18 more to gross between $200,000 and $500,000 to give a total of 25 sales with a gross figure of $200,000 or more, compared to 21 in 2020 and 23 in 2019.

p Multi-vendor

This season there were 1022 rams offered under the hammer at 10 multi-vendor ram sales, which was back 71 head and of these 917 sold, up 46 head on last season.

There were five sales where the same number or more rams were offered this year compared to 2020, while in eight sales the number of rams sold was either more or equal to 2020.

The overall average for multi-vendor sales was $1697, which is the highest average in history for multi-vendor sales.

In comparison to last season the average was up an impressive $416 on last year's figure of $1281.

Nine of the 10 sales achieved an average of more than $1000, while there were six which averaged more than $1500, compared to two in 2020.

It was no surprise the highest multi-vendor sale average was chalked up at the Rabobank WA Sheep Expo & Sale at Katanning when it realised a sale record $13,156 over the 16 rams sold from the 23 offered, which included both four-tooth and two-tooth rams.

Studs which sold more than two rams and achieved an average more than $5000 were Kamballie ($12,750 average, 2 sold); Wililoo ($11,917, 3); Angenup ($9500, 2) and Rhamily, Calingiri ($5750, 2).

The next highest average was $1718 achieved at both the Chapman Valley Breeders' sale where the Wynarling stud offered and sold 38 rams and at the Esperance Breeders' sale where four studs sold 182 rams from 198 offered.

Other sales that averaged more than $1500 were Wagin ($1682); Williams ($1528) and Merredin ($1503).

Studs participating in two-tooth multi-vendor sales outside the Rabobank WA Sheep Expo & Ram Sale that recorded averages of more than $1500 included Westwood (46 offered, 44 sold, $2509 average) and Penrose (30, 25, $1640) at Esperance; Navanvale (60, 56, $1882) at Williams; Wynarling (38, 38, $1718) at Chapman Valley; Kingussie (84, 80, $1673) and Wililoo (60, 45, $1698) at Wagin plus Seven Oaks South (110, 107, $1652) at Merredin.

Another 11 studs averaged between $1000 and $1500 at these two-tooth multi-vendor sales.

Nine of the 10 multi-vendor sales posted an increase in average compared to 2020 and these rises ranged from $135 to the biggest increase of $3356 recorded at the Rabobank WA Sheep Expo & Ram Sale.

Other sales to record a lift of more than $300 were Wagin ($596); Esperance ($550); Merredin ($352) and Quairading ($319).

It's a hard task to achieve a total clearance and this year only one sale did - Chapman Valley, while there were five sales, which achieved a 90pc or better clearance - Merredin and Wongan Hills (94); Northampton (93); Esperance (92) and Williams (90).

There were 22 studs to offer rams at multi-vendor ram sales (excluding the Rabobank WA Sheep Expo & Ram Sale) this year and five of them achieved a total clearance.

Those to achieve a total clearance were Toorackie (55) at Williams; Westwood (46) at Esperance; Wynarling (38) at Chapman Valley plus Mulga Springs (20) and Lyndale (14) at Northampton.

The largest yarding of rams at a multi-vendor fixture was at the Esperance Breeders' ram sale where 198 rams were offered and 182 sold.

Other sizeable offerings were listed at Williams (184 offered, 166 sold); Merredin (160, 150); Wagin (144, 125) and Northampton (137, 128).

The five largest grossing sales all grossed more than $200,000 and they were Esperance ($312,600); Williams ($253,700); Merredin ($225,450); WA Rabobank WA Sheep Expo & Ram Sale ($210,500) and Wagin ($210,200).

In comparison last season there was one sale to gross more than $200,000.

