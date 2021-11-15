Research taps into wasted resource

A PREDOMINANTLY untouched resource lies in Western Australia, with 14 million sandalwood trees on 15,000 hectares of land in the Wheatbelt.

Due to a lack of markets, the trees produce an estimated 1500 tonnes of waste that the ChemCentre and Fight Food Waste Co-operative Research Centre are hoping to tackle.

The Fight Food Waste CRC has funded a five year, $1.9 million project that will be managed by ChemCentre.

Launched last Friday at ChemCentre's Perth chemistry facility, the project will look at the components of the sandalwood nut and tree and through certifiable chemistry, facilitate new future products and potential uses for the plant.

The project has some advantageous goals, with an aim to create products that already have a strong market pull.

The end products it produces will need to contribute to a sustainable sandalwood farming industry, increase the profitability and value of the sandalwood nut, while contributing to closing the food gap.

While a small amount of sandalwood products exist in the market, due to industry changes and government regulations it is the ideal time for this project to launch.

"There are many factors that contribute to why this is the perfect time for the project to be launched," said ChemCentre research scientist Kenneth Dods.

"On the world stage nut value is probably at the highest it's been in 15 years, add in nut shortages internationally and it causes us to look at new nut sources in a positive way.

"Farmers and early adopters of Sandalwood plantations are now in the position where they have mature plantations in place.

"As they turn out yearly harvests, we have the opportunity for the industry to turn to other products that are actually on the plantation.

"Considering the whole nature of the plant and if there are any other products that could add to the financial and sustainable farming of sandalwood in WA."

Not only is the timing right, the sandalwood trees are well equipped to handle Australia's unique soils and harsh environment.

"As an Australian tree and, in particular, a WA tree, we find a species that is able to cope with deficient soils," Mr Dods said.

"Which means this is actually a crop that can make a substantial difference to marginal land farming and it can do it in a way that is both ecological and provides food products and verified essential oil products, resulting in a substantial contributor to the WA community."

The funding from Fight Food Waste CRC comes as a result of Australia's goal to half its food waste by 2030, in line with the United Nations' Sustainable Development goal.

One of the keynote speakers was Australian Genome Research Facility technical superviser David Chandler who shared the process of identifying the genomic code of the trees.

By having a specific sandalwood genome, plantations will eventually be able to grow crops that have both a high yield of oil and nuts, along with guaranteeing provenance, which will provide confidence to the consumer regarding a product's quality and authenticity.

"What we are looking at is at least a rough genome for Sandalwood," Mr Chandler said.

"Having our own genome for Western Australian sandalwood is an important step in the development of genetic breeding for identifying different traits within the plants."

While sandalwood products have been available for sometime, the project hopes to increase the value of these trees and the high protein, high oil that they have the potential to yield.

By understanding the chemistry behind the plant, identifying the genome and utilising all elements of the crop, including the waste, provides a new opportunity for the industry.

"Industry development of the nut resource from these plantations represents the largest new native horticultural crop potential in WA," said ChemCentre's research and innovations manager John Moursounidis.

ChemCentre has been chosen to facilitate this project due to their certifiable chemistry and ability to meet Therapeutic Goods Administration requirements and international standards for exporting products.

