Gavel falls on illustrious wool career

AUCTIONEER Terry Winfield brought his well-used gavel down on a 59-year career in the Western Australian wool industry last week.

Appropriately, Mr Winfield had delved into his wardrobe for a pink shirt and borrowed a company tie for his last day selling wool at the Western Wool Centre.

Employed as a freelance auctioneer, he sold the pieces, oddments and fleece catalogues for Elders Wool, a distant corporate relative of Elder Smith & Co, the company he joined on August 25, 1962, as a 17-year-old office boy with a leaving certificate from Beverley Junior High School.

With an annual salary of 444 pounds, 12 shillings, his first job was delivering company invoices and accounts to clients around Fremantle - then home of Western Australia's wool trade - on a bicycle, he recalled last week.

Within a year he had joined the white dust-coat-wearing wool technical staff at the old multi-level brick Fremantle woolstores - a prized position which then Beverley Elders agent Don Patmore had recommended as "the best job in Elders", when young master Winfield and his station master father sought his advice on a proffered promotion.

In those days, Mr Winfield recalled, a percentage of bales to be offered for sale, were dropped from the upper level through a hole in the woolstore floor to the show floor on the lower level and opened up so wool buyers could inspect the contents.

At the end of the sale bales on the show floor were repacked and moved back to the upper level using an elevator.

"We used to put up some bloody big catalogues - 50,000-60,000 bales a week in those days - there'd be wool everywhere, acres and acres of it," Mr Winfield said.

"You'd have to judge it for length, strength, colour - all those things that are now measured.

"There was no mechanisation, no forklifts, only an elevator, so you can imagine in a port town like Fremantle, the woolstore workers (they wore grey dust coats in a highly stratified work environment) who moved the bales about were pretty tough characters.

"They referred to us as 'white-coat bastards'," he said.

From there Mr Winfield worked his way up to 'officer in charge of the Queen Victoria Street Wool Store', the nearby former Goldsbrough Mort woolstore - Elder Smith & Co merged with Goldsbrough Mort & Co and, along with competitor Dalgety & Co, all three had woolstores in Fremantle.

At age 27 he became the youngest Elders wool store manager in Australia and went on, after a few changes of title, to become State wool manager during close to 35 years with the company.

But he said his "claim to fame" with Elders came about 1984 when he organised and oversaw the move of Elders' entire wool operation out of the Fremantle woolstores to new warehousing in Spearwood where it is now located.

"I look back now and wonder how I did it, because there was no one else, only the people working for me, to help," he said.

A prized memento from his career - Mr Winfield has an extensive collection of wool industry memorabilia including a bareme, a ready reckoner used to determine the value of wool in the days before wool testing - is a 1984 Christmas edition of Elders Weekly (the precursor to Farm Weekly) with a front-page photo featuring him dressed as Father Christmas surrounded by Elders and Western Livestock wool staff who had just merged and moved.

But after the - as he puts it - "John Elliott era" of Elders IXL and reorganisation of the company to pay off a massive debt it was left with, Mr Winfield decided to move on.

"All these new gurus were coming in and they all wanted to change the culture - I was the old school, so out I had to go," Mr Winfield recalled last week.

"They couldn't even find a job for me - that really hurt."

He joined Rural Traders Co-operative (WA) Ltd (RTC) and went back on the road visiting woolgrower clients, as he had done in his early years with Elder Smith & Co before managing woolstores.

He recalled how early in his career wool brokers "did the bush work" of calling on clients "in the off period - June and July - the whole industry would close down and we'd all head off to the bush in our own cars or by train".

"I bought a car fairly early and when I started travelling I updated from a Morris 850 to a Morris 1100."

But after a year with RTC, Mr Winfield joined Primaries of WA, a move he described as "the best thing that ever happened to me - apart from marrying my wife Jenny 44 years ago".

"I went there (Primaries) when Simon Joel, who was one of the partners, was in the process of retiring and they were looking for someone to take over his clients," he said.

"He had a lot of clients in the Beverley area and that's where I came from and so I had a connection there."

Mr Winfield spent almost the next 22 years as a broker, calling on woolgrowers "on both sides of the road" on a run from Toodyay through Bolgart up to Dalwallinu.

Many of those clients stayed with him to the end, transferring with him to Nutrien Ag Solutions last year after Landmark merged with Primaries/Ruralco and adopted parent company Nutrien's name.

"On (a recent) Sunday a former client from Bolgart invited me up to the hotel for a retirement lunch - how good was that," he said.

"My philosophy was the client always came first - it didn't matter what happened or what went wrong, you looked after the client.

"That was also Primaries' philosophy, client first, staff second, then profit - it was a pleasure to go to work each day with them."

After just over a year with Nutrien, Mr Winfield decided it was time to retire from full-time work.

He cannot remember exactly when he first obtained his auctioneer's licence - he still holds it after more than 50 years - having sold wool at live auctions for Elders, RTC, Primaries and Nutrien.

"I think I started (auctioneering) when I was 23, I can still remember my first one - it was terrifying," he said.

"It was at the old (tiered seating) Fremantle sale room and I was facing a room full of men in suits and ties - in those days everyone got changed before they went to the sale room and most of the buyers had an offsider with them."

Most European wool companies had their own representatives buying for them in those days and in the 1970s through to the 80s Japanese wool companies sent buyers to Australia for three-year stints, he recalled.

A talented auctioneer, Mr Winfield also proved a talented trainer of auctioneers.

Westcoast Wool & Livestock's Danny Burkett and Brad Faithfull and Nutrien's Mark Goodall are three of his proteges still selling wool.

During his career Mr Winfield visited Japan, Korea and Taiwan, but in retirement he thinks he may visit more local golf courses.

A member of the Beverley Golf Club since a youth, most of his winter Saturdays have been spent on the golf course there.

"A lot of my wool clients were in that area so it was a good chance to catch up with them," he said.

"I've had a couple of holes in one and won a couple of club championships."

Mr Winfield has no doubt WA's wool industry will continue unabated without him.

"The industry will keep on, there will always be wool," he said.

"I think the woolgrowers left in the business now are what I call the more professional type people - they are prepared to look after their stock and put a product up to the best of their ability, whereas the cowboys who in the past treated wool as a bulk commodity have gone.

"That's a good thing that will ensure the industry continues."

Want weekly news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Farm Weekly newsletter.