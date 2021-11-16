Storey and Harrison re-elected to lead WoolProducers

Yass woolgrower Ed Storey and Gippsland grower Steven Harrison have been re-elected as president and vice-president of WoolProducers Australia.

The leading wool body held their AGM virtually on November 11.



Entering his fourth and final year as WoolProducers president, Mr Storey said he was pleased to be re-elected into the presidents role to lead the organisation for another 12-months representing the interests of Australian woolgrowers.

"WoolProducers have had an extremely productive year and delivered many positives for the industry as a whole, including the launch of the Trust in Australian Wool campaign and the Sheep Sustainability Framework, and I look forward to another constructive year ahead," Mr Storey said.

WoolProducers also announced the return of the three incumbent independent directors, Stacey Lugsdin, NSW, John Hassell, WA and Steve Harrison, Vic.

"We are fortunate to have the three independent growers of the calibre of Stacey, John and Steve, and I'm very pleased to have Steve returned as vice-president," Mr Storey said.

He said a key priority of WoolProducers over the next 12-months is to ensure that industry service providers and organisations are working together more efficiently and effectively on behalf of woolgrowers.

"The reality is our industry is facing a number of factors, including the recovery from the pandemic, the EU labelling laws and labour shortages while our industry competes for land use from other commodities," he said.

"It is time that vested interests and agendas are put aside from all parties in the hope of stabilising and growing our wonderful industry."

He said WoolProducers, through its nationally representative nature and established position in the industry can play a constructive role in facilitating outcomes and representing growers' interests across a wide range of issues.

"WoolProducers has demonstrated that it can work with all sectors of industry from production through to export and internationally and will continue to work with all parties to ensure a bright future for the Australian wool industry," Mr Storey said.

