Just one sweet word on food fakes would be the bee's knees

MIMICKING MEAT: Australia's red meat industry has spent much of the year on food labelling issues.

To better understand the meat labelling issues vexing our livestock industries you only need look at the Australian honey industry.



Back in 2018, there was a scandal when imported honey was tested and many samples were found to have been blended with sugar syrup to make more of it - it was fake honey.

Australian food authorities, through Food Standards Australia New Zealand, the much maligned FSANZ, moved swiftly to stop it.

FSANZ moved to further define what honey actually was in the food code.



"Under the code honey is a prescribed name," FSANZ explained. Remember that word "prescribed".



In short, it was stated that food sold as honey needed to actually be honey with specified ingredients.



Just as there is for red meat, dairy or many other farm products, there are scientists working to replicate honey as well.



California-based MeliBio claims to have made "honey" in a laboratory without using bees and has plans to commercialise the product as bee-free "honey".



Australia's honey industry is fairly relaxed about it all because it knows MeliBio's product cannot be sold in Australia as honey.

Because under our food laws honey is protected as it has a "prescribed" name.



If MeliBio does comes to Australia, it will have to sell its product as syrup or some other name.

Doesn't the red meat industry wish meat was a prescribed name.

It has been battling on many fronts, as livestock industries also are across the world, to protect their good name.

It riles them to see food sold in supermarkets with pictures of animals, saying it is beef or meat or steak or whatever is trying to mimic farm animals this week.

Somewhere in smaller, less-bold type on the packaging is usually the explainer - plant-based.



Real meat and plant-based products are mixed together in a supermarket freezer.

They can say "but meat is meat" before as many Senate inquiries as they like, and it is likely not going to make any difference.



Look to the dairy industry who face half a supermarket aisle full of plant-based products calling themselves milk.

Common sense is not the winning argument here, it is what the food laws allow.



The battle has been brewing for a while but has really taken off this year.

Here we take a look back at some key dates for the past year:

January 28 - Coles agrees to meet farmers over dietary advice advising people to eat less meat because it was better for the environment and your health.



February 8 - Even pandemic panic buying leaves plant-based products on the shelves.

February 12 - UN opinion poll says plant-based diets no solution to climate change.



February 25 - Plant-based food doesn't stack up as a plant saver, scientists warn.



March 12 - Fake milk is still not eroding dairy's market share.



March 15 - The increased popularity of plant-based foods becomes apparent.



May 12 - US state of Texas introduces a proposed law to ban using "meat" on plant-based foods. It was passed but is still to be enacted.

May 14 - Beef Australia conference in Rockhampton hears many speakers saying red meat was under attack.



May 18 - Livestock groups such as the Cattle Council of Australia and Red Meat Advisory Council pile on the pressure over meat labelling.

May 24 - Food regulators say they are not considering changes to the food code.

June 1 - FSANZ plans to host a webinar on "future foods" with Melbourne-based Food Frontier, a lobbyist for plant-based meats, as a speaker. The webinar is called off at the last minute.

June 2 - Food Frontier says it is not an anti-meat activist organisation.

June 15 - Senator Susan McDonald announces she will chair a Senate inquiry into food labelling laws with a focus on fake meat.

July 7 - Maccas takes its vegie burger off the menu.

July 17 - Animal-free dairy company launched with support from Australia's oldest dairy co-operative.

August 2 - Vegan food labels are not fooling customers, ACCC says in submission to Senate inquiry.

August 17 - CSIRO's commercial links with plant-based companies are questioned.

August 17 - CSIRO outlines the separation between itself and its former investment fund Main Sequence.

August 20 - New CSIRO dietary advice for children advocates eating plant-based foods.

August 23 - Agriculture Minister David Littleproud tells CSIRO to support all meats not just plant-based product.

September 17 - Livestock groups say fake meat labels must be regulated as they rule out talks of a voluntary code.

October 24 - Red meat industry probes links between fake food companies and CSIRO.

November 1 - CSIRO grilled on support for fake meat companies.



November 4 - US company Impossible Foods launches in Australia with a name change to include word "beef".

November 9 - Food Frontier challenged at Senate inquiry.

